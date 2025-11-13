ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Youth Ends Life, Parents Donate His Eyes To Preserve Vision And Memory

Devastated by the loss, the family chose to donate Soyam's eyes, hoping they would bring light to someone in need. The decision received widespread appreciation as community members said the family had set a positive example, especially during the difficult time.

On Wednesday morning, Soyam Wadhwani, 28, was found unconscious at their home in Risai Para ward of Dhamtari district. The family members rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared Soyam dead.

Dhamtari: Devastated as they were, the parents of a youth who had ended his life decided to donate his eyes as a tribute to their lost son and a gift of vision to someone in need.

Dr Tejas Shah at the district hospital said that on Wednesday afternoon, Soyam was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition. After an examination confirmed his death, the family decided to donate his eyes, and the entire procedure was then completed.

It is still unclear why Soyam took his life. He was the only son and had a sister. His father, Vijay Wadhwani, runs a small grocery store that supports the family.

Praise From The Sindhi Community

Members of the Sindhi community, Ashok Charvani and Omprakash Chawla, said, “A sudden tragedy has occurred in our community: a young man has passed away unexpectedly. In the midst of this grief, the family made a significant decision. They chose to donate his eyes, as eye donation is considered the greatest gift one can give. In this way, even after death, the eyes can still see the world and become someone’s support. We thank the family for making such a decision in such a difficult situation and for donating the child’s eyes.”

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.