Chhattisgarh Youth Ends Life Days After Joining Protest Over Bangladesh Violence; Family Alleges Assault And Police Inaction

Mungeli: A 19-year-old youth from Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district died on Friday allegedly by suicide days after joining a protest against recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. Shockingly, the victim's family alleged that he was forced to take the extreme step after being assaulted by a local youth and facing harassment by police.

The deceased youth, associated with a Hindu organisation, was a resident of Ganesh Chowk in Sarkanda area of Bilaspur and worked in a private organisation.

According to his family, he had recently joined a protest rally over violence in Bangladesh. They claimed that after the protest, he had a dispute with a local youth named Sohel Khan.

The family alleged that Sohel Khan, along with one of his associates, later blocked their son's way, and then assaulted him. Further, they claimed that Sohel pulled out a sharp weapon and threatened to kill their son. However, when the victim's family approached police and filed a complaint, allegedly, allegedly no action was taken against the accused. "He (victim) was forced to change his statement, which disturbed him mentally," said a relative.

Before his death, the victim reportedly recorded a video, in which he blamed Sohel Khan for his condition and the situation he was facing.

The family said that due to continuous fear, pressure and mental harassment, their son was deeply disturbed and took his own life. Seeking a fair and impartial investigation, the victim's family has demanded strict action against all those responsible.