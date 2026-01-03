Chhattisgarh Youth Ends Life Days After Joining Protest Over Bangladesh Violence; Family Alleges Assault And Police Inaction
Tension has flared up in the region as the deceased youth was reportedly associated with a Hindu organisation.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Mungeli: A 19-year-old youth from Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district died on Friday allegedly by suicide days after joining a protest against recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. Shockingly, the victim's family alleged that he was forced to take the extreme step after being assaulted by a local youth and facing harassment by police.
The deceased youth, associated with a Hindu organisation, was a resident of Ganesh Chowk in Sarkanda area of Bilaspur and worked in a private organisation.
According to his family, he had recently joined a protest rally over violence in Bangladesh. They claimed that after the protest, he had a dispute with a local youth named Sohel Khan.
The family alleged that Sohel Khan, along with one of his associates, later blocked their son's way, and then assaulted him. Further, they claimed that Sohel pulled out a sharp weapon and threatened to kill their son. However, when the victim's family approached police and filed a complaint, allegedly, allegedly no action was taken against the accused. "He (victim) was forced to change his statement, which disturbed him mentally," said a relative.
Before his death, the victim reportedly recorded a video, in which he blamed Sohel Khan for his condition and the situation he was facing.
The family said that due to continuous fear, pressure and mental harassment, their son was deeply disturbed and took his own life. Seeking a fair and impartial investigation, the victim's family has demanded strict action against all those responsible.
Meanwhile, police have denied the allegations of harassment. Police officials said that a case has been registered and that all aspects, including the family's allegations and the complaint, are being investigated.
"We do not have complete details of the incident yet. After receiving information that a youth died by suicide, we rushed to the spot and carried out an on-spot investigation. The body has been sent for autopsy. Further probe is underway," said Kartikeswar Jangde, a senior police official at City Kotwali PS.
Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report and examination of other evidence, the official added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) – or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
