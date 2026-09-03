ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh's World Audio Book Team Features In Golden Book Of World Records; Governor Ramen Deka Felicitates Team

Raipur: In a proud moment for Chhattisgarh, the state's 'World Audio Book Team' has been recorded in the 'Golden Book of World Records', an international body recognising extraordinary human achievements, for its groundbreaking work for both visually impaired and general students.

Governor Ramen Deka congratulated and extended his best wishes to all the members on the team's achievement. The team led by Dr. Sonal Rajesh Sharma, the Chhattisgarh Head of the Golden Book of World Records, along with all members of the World Audio Book Team called on the Governor at the Lok Bhavan.

The World Audio Book Team is working to create over 11,000 audiobooks for both visually impaired (differently-abled) and general students. This campaign was launched on October 5, 2024, under the leadership of K. Sharada, a teacher and recipient of the President's Award. Sharada herself has created over 1,800 audiobooks to date. Under her leadership, 30 teachers from various districts of Chhattisgarh are contributing to this initiative alongside their regular academic duties.

During the felicitation ceremony, Governor Deka said that much more needs to be done in Chhattisgarh to integrate visually impaired (differently-abled) students into the educational mainstream.