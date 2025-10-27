ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Woman's Chilling Plot To Kill Her Husband With Lover's Help Foiled

Baloda Bazar: A chilling plot orchestrated by a woman in collusion with her lover to murder her husband has come to light in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar.

According to police, Nisha tricked her husband, Umashankar Kumbhkar, into going to a bridge in Simga, a place not far away from their home, where her lover attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Umashankar, who was critically injured, however, survived the bid on his life. Police swung into action and arrested the woman while her lover, Pradeep Kahar, is absconding.

"In a well-planned conspiracy, Nisha tricked her husband into going to a place where her lover launched a murderous attack on him. We acted swiftly and arrested her. The search for her lover, who is absconding, is on. We are taking into consideration the technical evidence (call details, mobile location, and message records) in the case, " Tusli Lekham, DSP, said.

The Simga police investigation revealed that the husband and wife had been at odds since their marriage. They often argued over trivial matters.

The couple was married for only about nine months, but the discord had led to frequent quarrels at home. The husband suspected his wife of having an affair with someone else, and this often led to disagreements between them. Finally, the woman hatched a plot to eliminate him.