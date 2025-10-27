Chhattisgarh Woman's Chilling Plot To Kill Her Husband With Lover's Help Foiled
Published : October 27, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Baloda Bazar: A chilling plot orchestrated by a woman in collusion with her lover to murder her husband has come to light in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar.
According to police, Nisha tricked her husband, Umashankar Kumbhkar, into going to a bridge in Simga, a place not far away from their home, where her lover attacked him with a sharp weapon.
Umashankar, who was critically injured, however, survived the bid on his life. Police swung into action and arrested the woman while her lover, Pradeep Kahar, is absconding.
"In a well-planned conspiracy, Nisha tricked her husband into going to a place where her lover launched a murderous attack on him. We acted swiftly and arrested her. The search for her lover, who is absconding, is on. We are taking into consideration the technical evidence (call details, mobile location, and message records) in the case, " Tusli Lekham, DSP, said.
The Simga police investigation revealed that the husband and wife had been at odds since their marriage. They often argued over trivial matters.
The couple was married for only about nine months, but the discord had led to frequent quarrels at home. The husband suspected his wife of having an affair with someone else, and this often led to disagreements between them. Finally, the woman hatched a plot to eliminate him.
On October 25, the woman, along with her lover, hatched a plot to eliminate her husband. As part of the plot, she sent her husband to the old bridge. The woman's lover was already hiding near the bridge. As soon as the victim's husband arrived, the lover attacked him with a sharp weapon.
Umashankar, who was seriously injured in the attack, somehow managed to escape with the help of others. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Under the direction of superintendent of police Bhavna Gupta and the sub-divisional officer of police, an investigation was launched. When the police questioned the woman, she initially tried to mislead the police investigation. During intense grilling, the woman broke down and divulged everything.
The accused woman said she wanted to marry her lover, but she was forced to marry someone else by family members. Hence, she wanted to get rid of her husband.
After marriage, she became increasingly frustrated with her husband as he became a hindrance to her meeting her lover. Consequently, she and her lover hatched a plan to eliminate him.
Police are currently conducting raids at various locations in search of the woman's lover. According to police sources, the person may be hiding in the home of an acquaintance after the incident. Police have raided several locations and are tracking his mobile phone location.
