ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Believing Her Dead, Cops Leave Suicide Attempter Hanging Inside Room In Bemetara

Police and locals gather at the spot where the woman was declared dead. ( ETV Bharat )

Bemetara: A shocking case of police insensitivity and negligence has been alleged in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, where a woman who had attempted suicide by hanging, was allegedly declared dead by police without any medical examination.

The police allegedly mistook the unconscious woman for dead, locked the room with her body hanging inside, and prevented her family members from entering. Around 2-3 hours later, when the police returned to complete the panchnama formalities, the woman was found alive.

According to available information, the incident took place at Parshuram Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Bemetara City Kotwali.

The woman had allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself at her home for unknown reasons. As soon as neighbours learned of the incident, panic spread in the area. Residents immediately informed Dial 112 and the local police.

According to family members and eyewitnesses, a police team reached the spot after receiving the information. However, the police personnel present at the scene allegedly failed to take immediate medical measures.

The police allegedly did not check the woman's pulse or call a doctor and instead declared her dead themselves.

They then allegedly locked the door of the room, reportedly citing the need to preserve evidence, and strictly prevented family members and others present at the spot from entering.

Woman Found Alive After 2-3 Hours