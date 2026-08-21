Chhattisgarh: Believing Her Dead, Cops Leave Suicide Attempter Hanging Inside Room In Bemetara
The incident occurred after residents alerted emergency services and police when the woman attempted suicide at her home in Ward 7.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Bemetara: A shocking case of police insensitivity and negligence has been alleged in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, where a woman who had attempted suicide by hanging, was allegedly declared dead by police without any medical examination.
The police allegedly mistook the unconscious woman for dead, locked the room with her body hanging inside, and prevented her family members from entering. Around 2-3 hours later, when the police returned to complete the panchnama formalities, the woman was found alive.
According to available information, the incident took place at Parshuram Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Bemetara City Kotwali.
The woman had allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself at her home for unknown reasons. As soon as neighbours learned of the incident, panic spread in the area. Residents immediately informed Dial 112 and the local police.
According to family members and eyewitnesses, a police team reached the spot after receiving the information. However, the police personnel present at the scene allegedly failed to take immediate medical measures.
The police allegedly did not check the woman's pulse or call a doctor and instead declared her dead themselves.
They then allegedly locked the door of the room, reportedly citing the need to preserve evidence, and strictly prevented family members and others present at the spot from entering.
Woman Found Alive After 2-3 Hours
The woman reportedly remained inside the locked room for nearly 2-3 hours, struggling between life and death.
During this period, another police team returned to complete the panchnama and other legal formalities. When they opened the locked room, those present were shocked to find that the woman was still breathing and showing signs of movement.
After finding her alive, family members immediately brought her down from the noose and rushed her to a private hospital in the city. She is currently undergoing treatment there.
Anger Among Locals
The incident has triggered anger and tension in the Bemetara area, with family members and residents expressing strong resentment over the alleged police response. They said had the police acted promptly and taken the woman to a hospital immediately, her condition might not have become so serious.
Residents and family members have urged senior police officials to conduct a fair investigation into the incident and immediately suspend the police personnel responsible.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Also Read: