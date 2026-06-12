ETV Bharat / state

Woman Forest Guard Assaulted In Chhattisgarh, Uniform Torn During Patrol; Three Booked

Gourela-Pendra-Marwahi: A woman forest guard was allegedly assaulted, subjected to indecent behaviour and obstructed from performing her official duties in Pendra Police station limits. Based on a complaint, Chhattisgarh Police registered a case against three accused and launched an investigation.

According to the first information report, the woman forest guard, who is posted in the Lata range, was carrying out a routine forest patrol in compartment number 2350 along with other forest personnel.

During the patrol, the team noticed teak wood stored at a house located near the forest area. Since it appeared to be forest produce, the woman forest guard and the accompanying staff went to the house to inquire about the wood.

Police said the occupants of the house - Itwara Baina, his wife Sumitra and mother-in-law Dayawati - allegedly became infuriated after seeing the forest department team.

It is alleged that the three began abusing the woman forest guard. When she objected and asked them to cooperate with the officials, the accused allegedly assaulted her.

According to the complaint, the accused pushed the woman forest guard to the ground and tore her government uniform. They also allegedly obstructed government work and threatened to kill her.