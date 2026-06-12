Woman Forest Guard Assaulted In Chhattisgarh, Uniform Torn During Patrol; Three Booked
The accused including two women pushed the forest guard to the ground, tore her uniform and even threatened to kill her.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Gourela-Pendra-Marwahi: A woman forest guard was allegedly assaulted, subjected to indecent behaviour and obstructed from performing her official duties in Pendra Police station limits. Based on a complaint, Chhattisgarh Police registered a case against three accused and launched an investigation.
According to the first information report, the woman forest guard, who is posted in the Lata range, was carrying out a routine forest patrol in compartment number 2350 along with other forest personnel.
During the patrol, the team noticed teak wood stored at a house located near the forest area. Since it appeared to be forest produce, the woman forest guard and the accompanying staff went to the house to inquire about the wood.
Police said the occupants of the house - Itwara Baina, his wife Sumitra and mother-in-law Dayawati - allegedly became infuriated after seeing the forest department team.
It is alleged that the three began abusing the woman forest guard. When she objected and asked them to cooperate with the officials, the accused allegedly assaulted her.
According to the complaint, the accused pushed the woman forest guard to the ground and tore her government uniform. They also allegedly obstructed government work and threatened to kill her.
The forest staff accompanying her intervened and rescued her from the accused.
Later, the woman forest guard lodged a complaint with the police. Based on her statement, police registered a case against Sumitra, Dayawati and Itwaru under Sections 121(1), 132, 296, 3(5) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offenses against public servants, public order, criminal intimidation, mob violence among others.
Police officials said an investigation is underway and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.
The incident has also triggered anger among forest department employees, who have condemned the alleged attack on a woman forest official while she was performing her official duties.
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