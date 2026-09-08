ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Woman 'Addicted To Reels' Ends Life After Internet Disruption

Korba: A 52-year-old woman, allegedly addicted to watching reels on her mobile phone, died by suicide after apparently being upset over repeated disruptions in internet connectivity in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Manglo Bai Sarathi, allegedly consumed pesticide at her house in Kerakachhar village under the Kartala police station limits on Saturday and succumbed during treatment on Monday, they said.

According to her family, Sarathi was addicted to reels. She was watching them on her mobile phone when the network repeatedly disappeared, causing the videos to stop. Upset over the disrupted internet connection, she allegedly threw her mobile phone on the ground, damaging it, a police official said.

She subsequently consumed pesticide kept at home. Her 17-year-old daughter noticed her deteriorating condition and informed other family members, following which she was taken to the Kartala primary health centre, he said.