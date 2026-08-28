ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Witnesses Rise In HIV Infections; Drug-Addicted Children Using Needles Among Those Affected

Raipur: HIV infection cases have witnessed a steady rise in Chhattisgarh, with the disease also prevalent among children due to the use of infected needles for drugs, officials said.

The number of HIV-infected individuals undergoing treatment at the state's eight major Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres has reflected a worrying trend, with the patient load recorded at 5,225 at the Raipur centre, 4,569 in Durg, 3,641 in Bilaspur, 1,058 in Surguja, 1,137 in Bastar, 410 in Korba, 345 in Raigarh, and 320 in Rajnandgaon. The aggregate number of infected people at the eight centres is 16,705 patients.

The number of HIV infection cases in Raigarh has shown a steady increase over the past few years. In the 2022-23 period, 77 HIV-infected individuals were recorded in the district and by 2024 the figure reached 125, while 193 new cases were reported in 2025. In the first few months of 2026, 56 new patients were detected pushing the total number of active cases from 691 to 747. The number of HIV patients includes 16 children aged 14 or younger. According to health officials, the sharing of needles for injecting drugs among the youth has emerged as a major factor driving the spread of the infection.

Officials said during an anti-drug campaign in Raigarh, some children were caught consuming narcotics, and subsequent counselling and health screening confirmed that three of them were HIV-positive.