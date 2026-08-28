Chhattisgarh Witnesses Rise In HIV Infections; Drug-Addicted Children Using Needles Among Those Affected
Children aged 14 or younger have been found to be among those infected with HIV in Chhattisgarh, which has seen steady rise in infections.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Raipur: HIV infection cases have witnessed a steady rise in Chhattisgarh, with the disease also prevalent among children due to the use of infected needles for drugs, officials said.
The number of HIV-infected individuals undergoing treatment at the state's eight major Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres has reflected a worrying trend, with the patient load recorded at 5,225 at the Raipur centre, 4,569 in Durg, 3,641 in Bilaspur, 1,058 in Surguja, 1,137 in Bastar, 410 in Korba, 345 in Raigarh, and 320 in Rajnandgaon. The aggregate number of infected people at the eight centres is 16,705 patients.
The number of HIV infection cases in Raigarh has shown a steady increase over the past few years. In the 2022-23 period, 77 HIV-infected individuals were recorded in the district and by 2024 the figure reached 125, while 193 new cases were reported in 2025. In the first few months of 2026, 56 new patients were detected pushing the total number of active cases from 691 to 747. The number of HIV patients includes 16 children aged 14 or younger. According to health officials, the sharing of needles for injecting drugs among the youth has emerged as a major factor driving the spread of the infection.
Officials said during an anti-drug campaign in Raigarh, some children were caught consuming narcotics, and subsequent counselling and health screening confirmed that three of them were HIV-positive.
Data from the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre in Bilaspur exhibits an equally worrying trend, with a total of 9,423 HIV-infected individuals registered between 2010 and 2025. The group comprised 5,492 men, 3,295 women, and 74 transgender individuals. Currently, there are 4,472 reported active cases.
According to the health department, there are approximately 312 HIV-infected individuals in the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district. Of these, 226 belong to the Manendragarh development block. Patients from border areas and other districts have also registered for treatment. However, amidst the challenge posed by the infection, the district has performed well in meeting the 95-95-95 targets set by the National AIDS Control Programme, reflecting that people were aware of the disease and adopted treatment procedures.
Dr. Avinash Khare, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of MCB, said an ART centre was opened in the district about a year and a half ago which enabled local patients to access medication within their own district. "Previously, patients had to travel to other locations to obtain medicine, which increased both their travel time and expenses. The local availability of medication has now brought significant convenience to the patients," said Khare.
Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said that the government is continuously educating the public about HIV prevention measures through awareness campaigns. He emphasised that with infections rising in border states, Chhattisgarh must remain vigilant. "HIV prevention is not solely the responsibility of the government or the health department, but a collective responsibility of society as a whole," said Jaiswal.
Also Read