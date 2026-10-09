Chhattisgarh: Wife, In-Laws Sentenced To 5 Years In Dhamtari Man's Suicide Abetment Case
Linesh, who died at his residence in Potiyadih, had allegedly accused his wife and her family of pressuring him to convert to Christianity.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Dhamtari: A court in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari has sentenced five persons, including Linesh Sahu's wife, parents-in-law and two sisters-in-law, to five years in prison each in connection with his suicide on December 7, 2024. Each convict has also been fined Rs 500.
Linesh, who died at his residence in Potiyadih, had allegedly accused his wife and her family of mentally harassing him and pressuring him to convert to Christianity.
The court convicted all five under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide.
Social Media Posts And WhatsApp Messages Became Key Evidence
Before his death, Linesh had posted a status and messages on social media describing the alleged harassment by his wife and her family. He reportedly claimed that his wife was pressuring him to adopt Christianity, with other members of her family also involved.
During the investigation, police seized his mobile phone and examined the messages and social media posts. These electronic records, along with other evidence, formed an important part of the prosecution's case.
Public prosecutor Gitesh Prajapati said Linesh had married Karuna Sahu, a resident of Raipur. The couple reportedly had a normal married life for about a year after their wedding and had a child. The prosecution alleged that his wife and her family later began pressuring him to convert to Christianity.
Prajapati said Linesh had expressed his distress through WhatsApp messages before his death, alleging religious conversion pressure and mental harassment. He added that electronic evidence played an important role in the investigation and court proceedings.
The court sentenced Rajkumar Sahu, 54, Linesh's father-in-law; Gauri Sahu, 48, his mother-in-law; Karuna Sahu, 27, his wife; and his sisters-in-law, Kiran Sahu, 31, and Kanishka Sahu, 19.
All five are residents of Raipur. The verdict came nearly two years after Linesh's death.
What The Proposed Religious Conversion Law Says
A religious conversion bill presented in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on March 19, 2026, outlines provisions to prevent conversions carried out through force, coercion, fraud or inducement.
Under the proposed legislation, compelling someone to change their religion against their will through psychological pressure or physical force would constitute unlawful conversion.
The definition of inducement also covers cash gifts, promises of employment, free education, assurances of a better lifestyle and the misleading presentation of one religion's practices against another.
The bill proposes legal action against unlawful conversions facilitated through digital platforms. Anyone wishing to convert voluntarily would be required to inform the district magistrate or another competent authority in advance, following the prescribed procedure.
The bill would publicly display details of the proposed conversion and allow objections within 30 days.
The proposed legislation also states that returning to one's ancestral religion or faith would not be treated as religious conversion.
Proposed Penalties For Unlawful Conversion
The bill proposes imprisonment of seven to 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 5 lakh for unlawful conversion.
If the person subjected to conversion is a minor, woman or member of a Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or Other Backward Class, the proposed punishment would range from 10 to 20 years of imprisonment, with a minimum fine of Rs 10 lakh.
In cases involving mass religious conversion, the proposed penalties range from 10 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment, along with a minimum fine of Rs 25 lakh.
The legislation seeks to prohibit conversions carried out through force, inducement, coercion, false information or fraudulent means.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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