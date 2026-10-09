ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Wife, In-Laws Sentenced To 5 Years In Dhamtari Man's Suicide Abetment Case

Dhamtari: A court in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari has sentenced five persons, including Linesh Sahu's wife, parents-in-law and two sisters-in-law, to five years in prison each in connection with his suicide on December 7, 2024. Each convict has also been fined Rs 500.

Linesh, who died at his residence in Potiyadih, had allegedly accused his wife and her family of mentally harassing him and pressuring him to convert to Christianity.

The court convicted all five under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide.

Social Media Posts And WhatsApp Messages Became Key Evidence

Before his death, Linesh had posted a status and messages on social media describing the alleged harassment by his wife and her family. He reportedly claimed that his wife was pressuring him to adopt Christianity, with other members of her family also involved.

During the investigation, police seized his mobile phone and examined the messages and social media posts. These electronic records, along with other evidence, formed an important part of the prosecution's case.

Public prosecutor Gitesh Prajapati said Linesh had married Karuna Sahu, a resident of Raipur. The couple reportedly had a normal married life for about a year after their wedding and had a child. The prosecution alleged that his wife and her family later began pressuring him to convert to Christianity.

Prajapati said Linesh had expressed his distress through WhatsApp messages before his death, alleging religious conversion pressure and mental harassment. He added that electronic evidence played an important role in the investigation and court proceedings.

The court sentenced Rajkumar Sahu, 54, Linesh's father-in-law; Gauri Sahu, 48, his mother-in-law; Karuna Sahu, 27, his wife; and his sisters-in-law, Kiran Sahu, 31, and Kanishka Sahu, 19.

All five are residents of Raipur. The verdict came nearly two years after Linesh's death.

What The Proposed Religious Conversion Law Says

A religious conversion bill presented in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on March 19, 2026, outlines provisions to prevent conversions carried out through force, coercion, fraud or inducement.