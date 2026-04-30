Chhattisgarh: Visually Impaired Student Scores 89.75% In Class 12 Exam
The farme's daughter in the Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi area overcame major challenges and secured high marks.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: In a remarkable story of determination, a visually impaired student from a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi secured an impressive 89.75 per cent marks in the Class 12 Arts examination.
Reshma Kevat, a student of Swami Atmanand Hindi Medium School in Marwahi, achieved the feat despite living with nearly 90 per cent visual impairment. She has been visually challenged since birth, with her disability earlier close to 100 per cent.
Daughter of a farmer, Ramkumar Kevat, and homemaker Shashikala Kevat, Reshma pursued her education amid limited resources. She regularly attended school along with her sisters and remained consistent in her studies, which helped her secure high marks.
Her achievement has brought joy to her family and villagers, who lauded her determination and hard work. Reshma aspires to become a district collector and serve society. Her success, teachers said, highlights that strong determination can help overcome even the toughest challenges.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 29 at 2:30 PM. Around 3.21 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations, while about 2.45 lakh students took the Class 12 exams.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the students on their performance. He said 77.15 per cent of students passed the Class 10 board exams, while 83.04 per cent cleared the Class 12 exams.
The Chief Minister also expressed happiness over the strong performance of girls, noting that they continue to set new benchmarks in education. He said the results reflect the students' hard work and confidence, as well as a growing awareness of education and positive social change.
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