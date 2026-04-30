ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Visually Impaired Student Scores 89.75% In Class 12 Exam

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: In a remarkable story of determination, a visually impaired student from a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi secured an impressive 89.75 per cent marks in the Class 12 Arts examination.

Reshma Kevat, a student of Swami Atmanand Hindi Medium School in Marwahi, achieved the feat despite living with nearly 90 per cent visual impairment. She has been visually challenged since birth, with her disability earlier close to 100 per cent.

Daughter of a farmer, Ramkumar Kevat, and homemaker Shashikala Kevat, Reshma pursued her education amid limited resources. She regularly attended school along with her sisters and remained consistent in her studies, which helped her secure high marks.

Her achievement has brought joy to her family and villagers, who lauded her determination and hard work. Reshma aspires to become a district collector and serve society. Her success, teachers said, highlights that strong determination can help overcome even the toughest challenges.