Chhattisgarh: Villagers Spot Suspicious Wire In Forest, Security Forces Recover And Defuse IED In Bijapur
Officials said residents of Bandapara and Pegadapalli found the device while entering the forest to collect mushrooms.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Bijapur: A major incident was averted in Bijapur district's Madded area after villagers spotted a suspicious wire while collecting mushrooms in the forest and immediately alerted the police.
The villagers did not touch or disturb the object, allowing security forces to reach the spot and safely neutralise an old pressure-triggered IED allegedly planted by Maoists.
Villagers from Bandapara and Pegadapalli went into the forest to collect mushrooms when they noticed a suspicious wire lying on the ground. They immediately informed the police without tampering with it.
Following the information, a joint team of Madded police, CRPF 22nd Battalion's 'A' Company, Sangampalli, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot. During the inspection, security forces recovered an old pressure-triggered IED allegedly planted by Maoists with the intention of causing harm to security personnel.
Following necessary technical precautions, the team safely neutralised the device. ASI Suresh Jabba from Madded police station, Assistant Commandant Manoj Kumar of CRPF 22nd Battalion's 'A' Company, Sangampalli, and members of the BDS team were involved in the operation.
Bijapur Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta has appealed to villagers not to touch any suspicious wire, pit, tiffin, container or unattended object found in forests, fields, pathways or along roadsides.
Police have advised people to immediately inform the police or the nearest security camp if they spot anything suspicious. Officials said timely information can help prevent a major incident.
Recent IED Recoveries And Incidents
The recovery comes amid a series of IED-related incidents and recoveries reported in the region.
- July 29: A pressure IED planted by Maoists exploded in Bijapur, injuring two people in two separate incidents.
- July 29: Four tiffin IEDs were found and defused in a forest area of Kanker.
- July 29: A 5-kg pressure-cooker IED was recovered in Kanker.
- July 17: A 3-kg pressure-cooker IED was found in the Marrapi forest area of Kanker.
- July 15: A tiffin IED and a pipe bomb were recovered in Koylibeda, Kanker.
- July 8: A 15-kg pressure-cooker IED, rocket launcher and mortar were recovered in Abujhmarh.
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