ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Villagers Spot Suspicious Wire In Forest, Security Forces Recover And Defuse IED In Bijapur

Bijapur: A major incident was averted in Bijapur district's Madded area after villagers spotted a suspicious wire while collecting mushrooms in the forest and immediately alerted the police.

The villagers did not touch or disturb the object, allowing security forces to reach the spot and safely neutralise an old pressure-triggered IED allegedly planted by Maoists.

Villagers from Bandapara and Pegadapalli went into the forest to collect mushrooms when they noticed a suspicious wire lying on the ground. They immediately informed the police without tampering with it.

Following the information, a joint team of Madded police, CRPF 22nd Battalion's 'A' Company, Sangampalli, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot. During the inspection, security forces recovered an old pressure-triggered IED allegedly planted by Maoists with the intention of causing harm to security personnel.

Following necessary technical precautions, the team safely neutralised the device. ASI Suresh Jabba from Madded police station, Assistant Commandant Manoj Kumar of CRPF 22nd Battalion's 'A' Company, Sangampalli, and members of the BDS team were involved in the operation.