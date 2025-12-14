ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Villagers Protect Sacred Banyan Tree Like The Chipko Movement

Surajpur: "Our gods and goddesses dwell in the sacred banyan tree of the village. If its branches are felled, where will our gods and goddesses go? How will our lives continue without them? This is a matter of our faith. We will do everything possible to save the tree," said Hirdhan Rajwade, a villager of Devgudi in Surjapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

For generations, they have been protecting and venerating the banyan tree, representing the presiding deity of the local tribal community, vital for culture, spirituality, and nature preservation. "We have been worshipping this tree for centuries. The tradition has been followed since the time of our ancestors. Even if it costs us our lives, we will not allow it to be cut down. We will not tolerate any harm to the gods and goddesses dwelling in it," they said.

The tribal communities of Chhattisgarh have worshipped natural forces like water, forests, and land from time immemorial. They consider trees as children, believing one tree is equal to 100 sons. Like the Chipko movement, the tribal communities of Devgudi village under the Surguja division turned furious after someone cut the branch of the banyan tree. Fearing that many such trees will be felled in the darkness of night, they have started a nocturnal vigil to protect them. Alongside, they are protesting by clinging to the trees.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to cut the sacred trees down. We will not allow this at any cost. We will protect them, as they are the symbols of our faith," Bechuram, villager, said.