ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Villagers Capture Leopard, Ends Its 'Killer' Spree After Two Deaths

Dhamtari: Amid relentless wildlife attacks across Dhamtari and Kondagaon districts of Chhattisgarh, residents of Amanara village took matters into their own hands and successfully captured a leopard that had allegedly killed two people and injured 20 others across the border areas.

The animal had struck multiple times, including a fatal attack on a pregnant woman. The leopard killed two and mauled 16 villagers in the Borai area and four others in Amanara village, with additional strikes reported in nearby Karipani and Bastar Budra villages.

The incident had terrified residents, who had been forced to stay indoors. Driven by panic and the persistent threat, Amanara villagers made a plan to trap the predator themselves before handing it over to authorities.

The successful capture overjoyed villagers and brought immense relief to the local community following a three-day reign of terror in the Borai forest region and the Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.

Varun Jain, deputy director of the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, confirmed the capture, saying that the animal's highly aggressive behaviour could stem from sudden neurological changes or a potential rabies infection.