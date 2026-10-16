Chhattisgarh Villagers Capture Leopard, Ends Its 'Killer' Spree After Two Deaths
Chhattisgarh villagers successfully trapped the leopard after the animal killed two during a three-day terror spree.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Dhamtari: Amid relentless wildlife attacks across Dhamtari and Kondagaon districts of Chhattisgarh, residents of Amanara village took matters into their own hands and successfully captured a leopard that had allegedly killed two people and injured 20 others across the border areas.
The animal had struck multiple times, including a fatal attack on a pregnant woman. The leopard killed two and mauled 16 villagers in the Borai area and four others in Amanara village, with additional strikes reported in nearby Karipani and Bastar Budra villages.
The incident had terrified residents, who had been forced to stay indoors. Driven by panic and the persistent threat, Amanara villagers made a plan to trap the predator themselves before handing it over to authorities.
The successful capture overjoyed villagers and brought immense relief to the local community following a three-day reign of terror in the Borai forest region and the Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.
Varun Jain, deputy director of the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, confirmed the capture, saying that the animal's highly aggressive behaviour could stem from sudden neurological changes or a potential rabies infection.
“Following its capture, the leopard received initial medical treatment. We are now making arrangements to transfer the animal to a jungle for close isolation and specialised behavioural monitoring,” he said.
Meanwhile, forest officials acknowledged that the intervention and support by villagers resolved the immediate human-animal conflict, even as the wildlife departments typically advise against direct civilian confrontation due to the extreme danger involved.
Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Bal Govind Sahu said the process of providing financial compensation to the injured victims and the families of the deceased is currently underway.
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