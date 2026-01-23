ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Villager Seriously Injured In IED Blast In Bijapur Forest

A villager was seriously injured after stepping on an IED in Bijapur. ( ETV Bharat )

Bijapur: A person was seriously injured after coming in contact with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Thursday in the forest near Lankapalli village, under the Ilmidi police station.

The injured has been identified as Raj Modiyami (30), a resident of Lankapalli village. ASP Chandrakant Gawarna said the villager was hurt after stepping on an IED planted by Naxalites. He received first aid before being taken to the district headquarters in Bijapur for treatment.

Modiyami was heading into the forest for his daily work when a sudden, powerful blast occurred while he was walking through the forest. The explosion was so intense that the heel of his right foot was completely shattered.

Following the blast, he fell to the ground, and as no one was nearby, he could not get immediate help.

Showed Courage

Despite being severely injured, Modiyami showed remarkable courage and decided to make his way out of the forest on his injured leg. Limping in extreme pain, he walked nearly seven kilometres and somehow managed to reach outside the forest.