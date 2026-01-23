Chhattisgarh: Villager Seriously Injured In IED Blast In Bijapur Forest
Despite severe injuries, the villager limped nearly 7 km through the forest, showing remarkable courage to reach safety and seek help.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Bijapur: A person was seriously injured after coming in contact with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Thursday in the forest near Lankapalli village, under the Ilmidi police station.
The injured has been identified as Raj Modiyami (30), a resident of Lankapalli village. ASP Chandrakant Gawarna said the villager was hurt after stepping on an IED planted by Naxalites. He received first aid before being taken to the district headquarters in Bijapur for treatment.
Modiyami was heading into the forest for his daily work when a sudden, powerful blast occurred while he was walking through the forest. The explosion was so intense that the heel of his right foot was completely shattered.
Following the blast, he fell to the ground, and as no one was nearby, he could not get immediate help.
Showed Courage
Despite being severely injured, Modiyami showed remarkable courage and decided to make his way out of the forest on his injured leg. Limping in extreme pain, he walked nearly seven kilometres and somehow managed to reach outside the forest.
Upon emerging from the forest, villagers spotted him and immediately took him to the Ilmidi Community Health Centre, where doctors provided first aid.
Doctors said his condition is serious and sent him to Bijapur District Hospital for better treatment. He is now receiving care there, and doctors are closely monitoring him.
Another Incident
In another incident that happened on Sunday, January 18, a 20-year-old man was killed after a pressure-triggered IED planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The incident occurred when the victim, Aayta Kuhrami, a resident of Kasturipad village under the Usoor police station area, had gone to a nearby forest, a police official said.
Kuhrami accidentally stepped on the pressure IED, triggering a powerful explosion that caused severe injuries to his legs. He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the official added.
