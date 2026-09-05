ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Village Waits For Bridge As Parents Carry Children On Shoulders Across Raging Stream

Kanker: It has been nearly 80 years since India attained independence, yet the rural and urban gap seems far from narrowing.

Corroborating this is the situation in in Durgukondal block of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. For the last several decades, residents of Sonpal village here have been waiting for a bridge over a stream.

The absence of a bridge becomes a serious problem especially during the rainy season when the water level rises and the current becomes strong.

Videos and pictures showing villagers carrying children on their shoulders and backs to cross the stream have brought the issue into focus.

Villagers say children, elderly people and patients face the biggest risk while crossing the stream. Parents often carry their school-going children across so that they do not miss their classes. In some cases, patients have to be carried across on cots. The same route is also used by villagers for essential work, including collecting ration.

Sanu Ram Dugga, a villager, said, "The demand for a bridge or culvert has been pending for years. Several elderly people in this village died while waiting for the bridge to be built. We have repeatedly submitted applications to the district administration and elected representatives, but the problem has not been permanently resolved."