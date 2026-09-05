Chhattisgarh Village Waits For Bridge As Parents Carry Children On Shoulders Across Raging Stream
After Collector's assurance, villagers hope their long-pending demand will finally be addressed and they'll not have to risk lives to cross the stream every monsoon.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:43 AM IST
Kanker: It has been nearly 80 years since India attained independence, yet the rural and urban gap seems far from narrowing.
Corroborating this is the situation in in Durgukondal block of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. For the last several decades, residents of Sonpal village here have been waiting for a bridge over a stream.
The absence of a bridge becomes a serious problem especially during the rainy season when the water level rises and the current becomes strong.
Videos and pictures showing villagers carrying children on their shoulders and backs to cross the stream have brought the issue into focus.
Villagers say children, elderly people and patients face the biggest risk while crossing the stream. Parents often carry their school-going children across so that they do not miss their classes. In some cases, patients have to be carried across on cots. The same route is also used by villagers for essential work, including collecting ration.
Sanu Ram Dugga, a villager, said, "The demand for a bridge or culvert has been pending for years. Several elderly people in this village died while waiting for the bridge to be built. We have repeatedly submitted applications to the district administration and elected representatives, but the problem has not been permanently resolved."
The villagers also pointed out that a 2.30-km asphalt road was built around three years ago at a cost of approximately Rs 1.07 crore to connect the village. They had expected the road to improve connectivity throughout the year. However, since no bridge was constructed over the stream along the route, the problem continues during the monsoon.
Another villager Rajeshwari Patel said the stream becomes dangerous when it is in spate. "Kids face a serious risk while crossing the strong current, but parents have no option but to carry them on their shoulders or backs so they can attend school. Even a minor mistake could result in a major accident," she exclaimed.
In response, Kanker Collector Kundan Kumar said a bridge or culvert is already available around 100 metres away from the stream in the Sonpara area. "However, taking that route makes the journey around 2.5 km, while crossing the stream directly saves about half a kilometre. This is why children generally take the shorter route through the stream," he said.
After the issue came to light, the Collector directed the District Education Officer, Block Education Officer, principals, headmasters and cluster coordinators to counsel children and their parents against crossing the stream. They have been told to use the bridge or culvert for safer travel.
The Collector also said a proposal for construction of a culvert over the stream has been sent for budget approval. He said he will personally inspect the site, after which further action will be taken based on the inspection and report.
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