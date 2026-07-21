ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Village Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Owners If Pet Dogs Bite People

Kanker: Residents of Bagod village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district have introduced a community rule to curb the growing number of dog bite incidents. Under the new decision, owners of pet dogs will be fined Rs 5,000 if their dogs bite or injure any villager or passer-by.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by villagers after a series of dog bite cases in recent months. The village has also made it mandatory for pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and keep them restrained instead of allowing them to roam freely.

According to villagers, Bagod has witnessed several dog bite incidents over the past few months. On July 10, an eight-year-old girl, the daughter of ward member Ranjita Salam, was bitten by a pet dog. The following day, the same dog allegedly attacked another villager, Ramshila Kureti.

Earlier, an elderly resident, a 10-year-old boy and another child had also been bitten by dogs in separate incidents. Villagers said one of the dogs was later found to be infected with rabies. Just two days ago, another dog reportedly attacked a villager.