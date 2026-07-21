Chhattisgarh Village Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Owners If Pet Dogs Bite People
The resolution was unanimously adopted by villagers after a series of dog bite cases in recent months.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Kanker: Residents of Bagod village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district have introduced a community rule to curb the growing number of dog bite incidents. Under the new decision, owners of pet dogs will be fined Rs 5,000 if their dogs bite or injure any villager or passer-by.
The resolution was unanimously adopted by villagers after a series of dog bite cases in recent months. The village has also made it mandatory for pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and keep them restrained instead of allowing them to roam freely.
According to villagers, Bagod has witnessed several dog bite incidents over the past few months. On July 10, an eight-year-old girl, the daughter of ward member Ranjita Salam, was bitten by a pet dog. The following day, the same dog allegedly attacked another villager, Ramshila Kureti.
Earlier, an elderly resident, a 10-year-old boy and another child had also been bitten by dogs in separate incidents. Villagers said one of the dogs was later found to be infected with rabies. Just two days ago, another dog reportedly attacked a villager.
After these repeated attacks, the village community decided that pet dogs would no longer be allowed to roam freely.
Apart from the fine, villagers also requested the Animal Husbandry Department to organise a vaccination camp in the village. Following the request, a veterinary team vaccinated around seven to nine dogs, although villagers estimate that more than 20 dogs live in the village.
Bagod Deputy Sarpanch Teshwar Jain said the decision was taken because dog bite cases had become common and were causing fear among residents. Village Patel Devchand Jain said the fine was introduced to encourage pet owners to take responsibility for their animals and prevent future attacks.
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