ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Two Brothers Who Beat Poverty To Join CRPF

Dhamtari: Two brothers from a small Chhattisgarh village received a hero’s welcome after successfully joining the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Once working as daily wage workers alongside their father, Pawan Netam and his younger brother Nakul Netam have proudly donned the CRPF uniform, pledging “service and loyalty” to the nation.

As soon as Pawan and Nakul reached Dudhwara village in the Dhamtari district after completing their rigorous military training, villagers greeted them with garlands and patriotic music. Later, they were honoured with a massive tricolour-waving motorcycle rally through the village.

Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Two Brothers Who Beat Poverty To Join CRPF (ETV Bharat)

The duo had long harboured dreams of serving in the armed forces, but poverty forced them to work as labourers to support their family.

“I am proud of their hard work and dedication. Despite the exhausting manual work, they never stopped their formal education and physical training,” their father, Raja Ram Netam, said.