Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Two Brothers Who Beat Poverty To Join CRPF
Two Chhattisgarh brothers who worked as daily wage labourers overcame severe poverty to join the CRPF, reports Abhishek Mishra
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST|
Updated : September 9, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Dhamtari: Two brothers from a small Chhattisgarh village received a hero’s welcome after successfully joining the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Once working as daily wage workers alongside their father, Pawan Netam and his younger brother Nakul Netam have proudly donned the CRPF uniform, pledging “service and loyalty” to the nation.
As soon as Pawan and Nakul reached Dudhwara village in the Dhamtari district after completing their rigorous military training, villagers greeted them with garlands and patriotic music. Later, they were honoured with a massive tricolour-waving motorcycle rally through the village.
The duo had long harboured dreams of serving in the armed forces, but poverty forced them to work as labourers to support their family.
“I am proud of their hard work and dedication. Despite the exhausting manual work, they never stopped their formal education and physical training,” their father, Raja Ram Netam, said.
He said that Pawan secured his selection into the central police force on his second attempt, while Nakul succeeded on his first try. “Seeing them in CRPF uniform was a moment of deep emotion and satisfaction for the entire family,” he added.
When they arrived home in uniform for the first time, their family was moved to tears.
Locals said that the journey of the brothers from the deep financial crisis to national service has rapidly transformed them into role models for local youth.
“I am immensely proud that two brothers from our village have been selected. The entire community is overjoyed,” said Dron Gaikwad, the village council head.
Gaikwad added that the very hands that once held masonry tools for others will now be carrying the responsibility of India's internal security.
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