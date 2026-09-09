ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Two Brothers Who Beat Poverty To Join CRPF

Two Chhattisgarh brothers who worked as daily wage labourers overcame severe poverty to join the CRPF, reports Abhishek Mishra

Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Two Brothers Who Beat Poverty To Join CRPF
Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Two Brothers Who Beat Poverty To Join CRPF (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST

|

Updated : September 9, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dhamtari: Two brothers from a small Chhattisgarh village received a hero’s welcome after successfully joining the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Once working as daily wage workers alongside their father, Pawan Netam and his younger brother Nakul Netam have proudly donned the CRPF uniform, pledging “service and loyalty” to the nation.

As soon as Pawan and Nakul reached Dudhwara village in the Dhamtari district after completing their rigorous military training, villagers greeted them with garlands and patriotic music. Later, they were honoured with a massive tricolour-waving motorcycle rally through the village.

Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Two Brothers Who Beat Poverty To Join CRPF (ETV Bharat)

The duo had long harboured dreams of serving in the armed forces, but poverty forced them to work as labourers to support their family.

“I am proud of their hard work and dedication. Despite the exhausting manual work, they never stopped their formal education and physical training,” their father, Raja Ram Netam, said.

Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Two Brothers Who Beat Poverty To Join CRPF
Villagers of Chhattisgarh's Dudhwara village celebrating two brothers who beat poverty to join CRPF (ETV Bharat)

He said that Pawan secured his selection into the central police force on his second attempt, while Nakul succeeded on his first try. “Seeing them in CRPF uniform was a moment of deep emotion and satisfaction for the entire family,” he added.

When they arrived home in uniform for the first time, their family was moved to tears.

Locals said that the journey of the brothers from the deep financial crisis to national service has rapidly transformed them into role models for local youth.

Chhattisgarh Village Celebrates Two Brothers Who Beat Poverty To Join CRPF
Chhattisgarh brothers receive hero's welcome after they joined CRPF (ETV Bharat)

“I am immensely proud that two brothers from our village have been selected. The entire community is overjoyed,” said Dron Gaikwad, the village council head.

Gaikwad added that the very hands that once held masonry tools for others will now be carrying the responsibility of India's internal security.

Also Read

  1. Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Policeman's Portable CCTV Surveillance System Set To Become A Model Across The Country
  2. Madurai Police Introduce Cycle Patrol Ahead Of Meenakshi Amman Temple Consecration
Last Updated : September 9, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST

TAGGED:

CRPF
CHHATTISGARH
DHAMTARI
CHHATTISGARH BROTHERS
CHHATTISGARH BROTHERS JOIN CRPF

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.