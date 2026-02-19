Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Couple, 4-Year-Old Daughter Die, Fell Asleep With Burning Coal Brazier In Closed Room
Coal burned inside a sealed room led to the suspected suffocation deaths of three family members in Surajpur’s Chandarpur village.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Surajpur: Three members of a family, including a four-year-old girl, lost their lives after sleeping in a sealed room where a coal brazier (sigdi) had been left burning through the night.
The incident took place in Chandarpur village under the Kotwali police station area of Surajpur district, Chhattisgarh. After having dinner, Kawal Singh retired to his room with his wife, Kunti, and their daughter, Mamta.
Other family members slept in a separate room. Amid the cold weather, the couple had lit a coal fire in a brazier in their room before going to bed.
When members of the household entered the couple’s room the next morning, they found all three lying in deep sleep. Despite repeated attempts to wake them, there was no response. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that all three had died.
Shankar Singh, father of the deceased, said, “After dinner, everyone went to sleep. My son and daughter-in-law were sleeping in their room with their child, while the other members were in another room. In the morning, when they did not wake up and did not open the door despite being called, we made a hole in the wall using an iron rod. Through the hole, we saw all three lying unconscious.”
Carbon Monoxide Suspected
The Civil Surgeon at the district hospital explained that burning coal releases carbon monoxide, an odourless gas that often goes unnoticed.
“Carbon monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas. It binds to haemoglobin in the blood, displacing oxygen and causing symptoms such as headache, dizziness, weakness, and nausea. In high concentrations, this can result in loss of consciousness, brain damage, and death,” said Ajay Markam, Civil Surgeon.
Police Investigation Underway
Police officials have also indicated that suffocation is the suspected cause of death.
Vimlesh Dubey, Inspector, Kotwali police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears that the deaths occurred due to gas released from burning coal inside the room. The exact cause will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report. Blood samples of the deceased have been collected.”
The incident highlights the deadly risk of burning coal in enclosed spaces during winter. What was meant to provide warmth tragically turned fatal, claiming the lives of three family members in Surajpur.
