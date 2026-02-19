ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Couple, 4-Year-Old Daughter Die, Fell Asleep With Burning Coal Brazier In Closed Room

Surajpur: Three members of a family, including a four-year-old girl, lost their lives after sleeping in a sealed room where a coal brazier (sigdi) had been left burning through the night.

The incident took place in Chandarpur village under the Kotwali police station area of Surajpur district, Chhattisgarh. After having dinner, Kawal Singh retired to his room with his wife, Kunti, and their daughter, Mamta.

Other family members slept in a separate room. Amid the cold weather, the couple had lit a coal fire in a brazier in their room before going to bed.

When members of the household entered the couple’s room the next morning, they found all three lying in deep sleep. Despite repeated attempts to wake them, there was no response. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that all three had died.

Shankar Singh, father of the deceased, said, “After dinner, everyone went to sleep. My son and daughter-in-law were sleeping in their room with their child, while the other members were in another room. In the morning, when they did not wake up and did not open the door despite being called, we made a hole in the wall using an iron rod. Through the hole, we saw all three lying unconscious.”

Carbon Monoxide Suspected