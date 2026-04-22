ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh To Launch Jungle Safari At Bhoramdeo Sanctuary From May 1

Kawardha: The Chhattisgarh government is set to launch a new jungle safari in the Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary from May 1. In a boost to tourism, the safari will allow tourists to experience the sanctuary's hills, rivers, dense forests and diverse fauna. The Forest Department has completed the track survey for the safari route, keeping tourist convenience in mind.

Spread over approximately 352 square kilometres, the sanctuary will offer a safari stretch of around 35 kilometres. New and modern vehicles have been arranged for the safari, capable of navigating rough terrain, valleys and river crossings.

Divisional Forest Officer Nikhil Agrawal said that all preparations for the safari have been completed. "Chhattisgarh Forest Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma will inaugurate it on April 27-28, after which it will be opened to general tourists from May 1," Agrawal said.

Tourists visiting the safari will also have an opportunity to combine religious and leisure travel. The entry gate has been constructed near Kariya Ama village, and the route to the safari passes through the famous Bhoramdeo Temple, allowing visitors to offer prayers before heading into the jungle.