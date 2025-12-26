ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | Chhattisgarh To Kick Off 2026 With Mega Job Fair: 15,000 Placements Targeted In A Day

By Bhupendra Dubey

Raipur: A state-level job fair will offer employment to over 15,000 people in a single day on the completion of two years of the Chhattisgarh government in office. The job fair will be held in 2026, said Chhattisgarh Minister for Skill Development, Technical Education and Employment, and Scheduled Caste Development, Guru Khushwant Saheb.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Saheb said, "Chhattisgarh belongs to the youth. At least 15,000 young people will get the opportunity of economic self-reliance in a single day. Continuous work is being done regarding skill development of young people and making them job-ready."

Saheb added, "We are working on establishing a Chhattisgarh Institute of Technology on the lines of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), a promise this government had made. We have already opened four Chhattisgarh Institutes of Technology. We will open three more in the coming session. The institutes that are opening will have new courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses, drone courses and robotics. We will introduce courses that are relevant to the needs of young people today, so that they can benefit as much as possible."

Excerpts from the interview

ETB: Your government is not giving a clear answer on the issue of unemployment allowance?