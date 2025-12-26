Exclusive | Chhattisgarh To Kick Off 2026 With Mega Job Fair: 15,000 Placements Targeted In A Day
Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb outlines Chhattisgarh’s vision for youth: IIT models to Drone courses
Published : December 26, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST
By Bhupendra Dubey
Raipur: A state-level job fair will offer employment to over 15,000 people in a single day on the completion of two years of the Chhattisgarh government in office. The job fair will be held in 2026, said Chhattisgarh Minister for Skill Development, Technical Education and Employment, and Scheduled Caste Development, Guru Khushwant Saheb.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Saheb said, "Chhattisgarh belongs to the youth. At least 15,000 young people will get the opportunity of economic self-reliance in a single day. Continuous work is being done regarding skill development of young people and making them job-ready."
Saheb added, "We are working on establishing a Chhattisgarh Institute of Technology on the lines of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), a promise this government had made. We have already opened four Chhattisgarh Institutes of Technology. We will open three more in the coming session. The institutes that are opening will have new courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses, drone courses and robotics. We will introduce courses that are relevant to the needs of young people today, so that they can benefit as much as possible."
Excerpts from the interview
ETB: Your government is not giving a clear answer on the issue of unemployment allowance?
Saheb: Our government wants to secure the future of the youth. We want to empower them. This is our government's vision, and we are continuously working on it. Today, India and our industries are progressing fast. We are generating skills according to the needs of these industries. Currently, we are working on 10 trades."
ETB: The Naxal-affected areas pose a major challenge; what kind of strategy do you have for those areas?
Saheb: We have opened a rehabilitation centre in the Naxal-affected area. The rehabilitation centre has started functioning, and these are geared to provide them with skills. The government has also relaxed rules for three months with regard to mandatory Aadhaar Cards, which many of the surrendered Naxals did not have.
ETB: Has a plan also been prepared in Chhattisgarh for the Agneepath recruitment scheme? What is the plan?
Saheb: Regarding Agneepath, we are providing training to over 20,000 youths. This is an ongoing process. Ours is a country of youth, and Chhattisgarh belongs to the youth. You will see the changes in the new year itself.
