Chhattisgarh To Expand CM Rural Bus Scheme To Connect 4368 More Villages In Eight New Districts
In its first phase, the service improved connectivity in Bastar and Surguja Divisions bringing regular bus service to 850 villages for the first time
Published : October 4, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh government plans to expand the Chief Minister’s Rural Bus Scheme to scheduled areas of eight new districts in its second phase connecting 4,368 villages without bus services. In its first phase, the service improved connectivity in Bastar and Surguja Divisions bringing regular bus service to 850 villages for the first time.
In the last one year since introduction, the service saw buses covering approximately 24 lakh km while operating 107 buses on 106 routes in 13 districts. Besides making it easier for the people to reach hospitals and district headquarters, this service has also boosted the rural economy.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has stated, “Providing safe and accessible transportation to the remotest villages is our government's top priority and we will achieve it."
Presently, these buses run around 17,500 km daily on 5300 km of notified routes that range from 14 km to 105 km. The buses make two trips daily on most of the routes.
Following the successful implementation of the Scheme in Bastar and Surguja Divisions, preparations are underway for its implementation in 85 tribal development blocks including Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Balod, Gariaband, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Raigarh, Korba, and Dhamtari districts. The scheme aims to bring 4,368 villages in these areas currently without bus services under its ambit. This is expected to benefit approximately 14.57 lakh people. The operation of 60 to 80 buses is proposed in the second phase. To further improve passenger convenience, the facility to pay for bus fares through UPI and QR codes is also proposed.
“Even citizens living in remote villages should have equal opportunities for easy access to education, health, employment, markets and administrative services. The Scheme is putting this vision into practice. In areas once devoid of regular passenger buses, villagers are now safely traveling to schools, hospitals, markets, block and district headquarters on time. This is not just an expansion of transportation facilities, but a means of connecting remote areas to the mainstream of development,” said Sai.
The Scheme was launched on October 4, 2025, in Jagdalpur by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 34 routes connecting around 250 villages. Its coverage has expanded rapidly in the last one year.
Bastar Division has 50 buses plying on 51 routes and Surguja division has 57 buses on 55 routes. Sources said that the real transportation needs of remote rural and tribal areas were a key driver of the Scheme. Due to the lack of regular bus service, villagers were forced to travel in pickup trucks and other freight vehicles. They traveled long distances sitting or standing in open spaces. This journey was particularly difficult for women, children, the elderly and the sick. Due to low passenger traffic on difficult routes, it was not commercially viable for private bus operators to operate regular buses. This Scheme, with financial support from the state government, was developed to address this gap.
Its impact is particularly visible in remote areas like Sukma. Previously, villagers on the 83 km route from Konta to Jagargunda had to rely on limited means of transportation. Since the launch of the Scheme, travel has become more accessible. A field assessment on this route in June 2026 revealed that women are traveling safely by bus with small children and luggage. School students are attending school regularly and patients have found easier access to health centers.
The villagers use this service to transport mangoes, mahua flowers, chicken and other forest produce to the market and return to their villages the same day. The service has also proven useful for labourers and youth traveling outside for work. The buses serve as a small distribution network between remote villages and local markets. While villagers transport their produce to the market, essential goods are being delivered to the villages from the market.
The increased regular connectivity has also boosted economic activity between villages, markets, development blocks and district headquarters. Security forces camps located along many routes also avail the benefits of this service.
To make regular bus operations viable on difficult and low-passenger routes, the state government is providing per km financial assistance to bus operators. The assistance is Rs 26 per km in the first year, Rs 24 in the second year and Rs 22 per km in the third year. Vehicles operated under the Scheme also receive a monthly motor vehicle tax exemption for a maximum of three years. Financial assistance totaling Rs 5.77 crore has been provided to 107 bus operators till now.
The unique feature of this model is that the state government does not need to purchase buses or build new bus depots. The private operators retain ownership and operation of the buses while getting the passenger fare. The state government provides targeted financial assistance to make operations viable on routes where regular bus service would be difficult under normal circumstances.
Technology is being extensively used to ensure transparency and regularity. Each bus is fitted with a Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) and the buses are monitored from the Transport Department's Control and Command Center. A portal provides live bus tracking along with information on trips, routes, and stoppages.
The Scheme also takes special care to address social sensitivity. Individuals with disability, those who are HIV positive and those above the age of 80 years are entitled to a 100% discount along with an attendant. Meanwhile, individuals certified as Naxal affected by the Collector receive a 50% discount while availing the service.