ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh To Expand CM Rural Bus Scheme To Connect 4368 More Villages In Eight New Districts

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government plans to expand the Chief Minister’s Rural Bus Scheme to scheduled areas of eight new districts in its second phase connecting 4,368 villages without bus services. In its first phase, the service improved connectivity in Bastar and Surguja Divisions bringing regular bus service to 850 villages for the first time.

In the last one year since introduction, the service saw buses covering approximately 24 lakh km while operating 107 buses on 106 routes in 13 districts. Besides making it easier for the people to reach hospitals and district headquarters, this service has also boosted the rural economy.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has stated, “Providing safe and accessible transportation to the remotest villages is our government's top priority and we will achieve it."

Presently, these buses run around 17,500 km daily on 5300 km of notified routes that range from 14 km to 105 km. The buses make two trips daily on most of the routes.

Following the successful implementation of the Scheme in Bastar and Surguja Divisions, preparations are underway for its implementation in 85 tribal development blocks including Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Balod, Gariaband, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Raigarh, Korba, and Dhamtari districts. The scheme aims to bring 4,368 villages in these areas currently without bus services under its ambit. This is expected to benefit approximately 14.57 lakh people. The operation of 60 to 80 buses is proposed in the second phase. To further improve passenger convenience, the facility to pay for bus fares through UPI and QR codes is also proposed.

“Even citizens living in remote villages should have equal opportunities for easy access to education, health, employment, markets and administrative services. The Scheme is putting this vision into practice. In areas once devoid of regular passenger buses, villagers are now safely traveling to schools, hospitals, markets, block and district headquarters on time. This is not just an expansion of transportation facilities, but a means of connecting remote areas to the mainstream of development,” said Sai.

The Scheme was launched on October 4, 2025, in Jagdalpur by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 34 routes connecting around 250 villages. Its coverage has expanded rapidly in the last one year.

Bastar Division has 50 buses plying on 51 routes and Surguja division has 57 buses on 55 routes. Sources said that the real transportation needs of remote rural and tribal areas were a key driver of the Scheme. Due to the lack of regular bus service, villagers were forced to travel in pickup trucks and other freight vehicles. They traveled long distances sitting or standing in open spaces. This journey was particularly difficult for women, children, the elderly and the sick. Due to low passenger traffic on difficult routes, it was not commercially viable for private bus operators to operate regular buses. This Scheme, with financial support from the state government, was developed to address this gap.