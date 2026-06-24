Chhattisgarh: Three More Held In Koriya Triple Murder Case; Total Arrests Rise To 12
Koriya SP Ravi Kumar Kurre said the police team is gathering evidence while simultaneously working to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the incident.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:50 AM IST
Koriya: In a significant breakthrough, the police have arrested three more people in relation to the high-profile Koriya triple murder case in Chhattisgarh, thus taking the tally of arrests to 12, officials said.
The latest set of people who have been arrested are identified as Jitendra Tripathi, Anil Tiwari, and Manish Tripathi. All three, after their arrest, went through compulsory medical checkups at the district hospital, and then they were brought in front of a local court, where their custody was ordered by the court.
Koriya SP Ravi Kumar Kurre revealed that an in-depth investigation is being conducted to examine the role of all those people who are involved in the crime and unearth the entire conspiracy. “No guilty person will be let off in this case. The police will catch hold of all the accused in the conspiracy, and stringent legal action will be taken against whoever comes out in the investigation,” the SP further commented.
Ongoing police action is tightening the net around the accused in the Koriya triple murder case. The police team is gathering evidence while simultaneously working to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the incident. It is anticipated that more names may surface as the investigation progresses. The police assert that a fair investigation will be conducted, ensuring that all those found guilty are brought to justice.