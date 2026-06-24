ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Three More Held In Koriya Triple Murder Case; Total Arrests Rise To 12

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Koriya: In a significant breakthrough, the police have arrested three more people in relation to the high-profile Koriya triple murder case in Chhattisgarh, thus taking the tally of arrests to 12, officials said. The latest set of people who have been arrested are identified as Jitendra Tripathi, Anil Tiwari, and Manish Tripathi. All three, after their arrest, went through compulsory medical checkups at the district hospital, and then they were brought in front of a local court, where their custody was ordered by the court.