Three Dead In Hit-And-Run Accident In Chhattisgarh’s MCB District

Three men riding a motorcycle, including two brothers, died on the spot after an unidentified vehicle rammed their bike in the MCB district.

Three motorcycle riders were killed after a suspected hit-and-run crash. (Representational Image/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 25, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: Three people riding a speeding motorcycle were killed on the spot after their vehicle collided with an unidentified vehicle in the Dhanhar area of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the Tilokhan forest area near Dhanhar. The deceased have been identified as Avdhesh (28), Monu alias Akhilesh, and Shyam Singh Gond (45). Avdhesh and Monu were brothers. All three were travelling on the same motorcycle from Ghaghra village for some work.

According to family members, concern grew when the three men failed to reach their destination on time. Repeated phone calls went unanswered, raising fears of an accident. Later, villagers informed the families that three bodies were lying on the road near Dhanhar. The relatives rushed to the spot and identified the bodies.

Locals said an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle from behind and fled the scene. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely shattered.

After receiving information about the accident, a team from the Kelhari police station reached the spot. The bodies were sent for postmortem once inquest formalities were completed. Thereafter, the bodies were handed over to the families for the last rites.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from roadside cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

The victims’ families have demanded the immediate arrest of the driver responsible for the accident. According to locals, such road accidents occur frequently in the area, but traffic authorities have failed to take preventive measures.

People have demanded the installation of speed-limit boards and warning signs in the area. The district administration has assured that appropriate compensation will be provided to the affected families.

