Three Dead In Hit-And-Run Accident In Chhattisgarh’s MCB District

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: Three people riding a speeding motorcycle were killed on the spot after their vehicle collided with an unidentified vehicle in the Dhanhar area of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the Tilokhan forest area near Dhanhar. The deceased have been identified as Avdhesh (28), Monu alias Akhilesh, and Shyam Singh Gond (45). Avdhesh and Monu were brothers. All three were travelling on the same motorcycle from Ghaghra village for some work.

According to family members, concern grew when the three men failed to reach their destination on time. Repeated phone calls went unanswered, raising fears of an accident. Later, villagers informed the families that three bodies were lying on the road near Dhanhar. The relatives rushed to the spot and identified the bodies.

Locals said an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle from behind and fled the scene. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely shattered.