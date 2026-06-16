Girl Gangraped in Chhattisgarh; Two Held
SDOP says both the accused tied the victim’s relative to a tree, called another associate of theirs and raped her one by one.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Balrampur: Two youths have been arrested and one person detained for allegedly gang-raping a girl in the Vadrafnagar police post area of Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district.
Vadrafnagar Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ramvatar Dhruv said that on June 14, the victim came to Vadrafnagar with her relative.
"They were going to Kotrahi village. On the way, they met two persons on a motorcycle near a drain. Both the accused tied the relative to a tree, called another associate of theirs and raped her one by one," Dhruv said.
However, as soon as information was received, the police took immediate action and arrested two accused and detained one. The police registered a case on the complaint of the victim. The SDOP said one of the three accused is a minor. The two accused have been arrested and sent on judicial remand, while the minor is sent to a correctional home.
In another rape case reported early this year, between January 7 and 11, the accused lured the girl with chocolates and other food items, repeatedly called her to his house, and raped her, the police investigation revealed.
Taking swift action, the authorities in Raipur demolished the house of the accused. While the government termed the action strict enforcement of law against a person who could not produce valid documents, the opposition termed the bulldozer action a mere show of force.
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