ETV Bharat / state

Girl Gangraped in Chhattisgarh; Two Held

Balrampur: Two youths have been arrested and one person detained for allegedly gang-raping a girl in the Vadrafnagar police post area of Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district.

Vadrafnagar Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ramvatar Dhruv said that on June 14, the victim came to Vadrafnagar with her relative.

"They were going to Kotrahi village. On the way, they met two persons on a motorcycle near a drain. Both the accused tied the relative to a tree, called another associate of theirs and raped her one by one," Dhruv said.