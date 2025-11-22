Chhattisgarh Teachers Protest Order To Monitor Stray Dogs On School Campuses
A new government directive requiring teachers to report stray dogs and prevent their entry into schools has sparked anger, with unions calling the move impractical.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 10:52 PM IST
Raipur: A new order from the Chhattisgarh Public Education Department has sparked discontent among school teachers. The directive requires teachers not only to teach but also to monitor stray dogs around school premises and report them to dog catchers. Many teachers say this is an unreasonable addition to their workload.
Virendra Dubey, state president of the Chhattisgarh School Teachers’ Association, called the order “impractical and unfair.” He said teachers are already stretched thin with teaching duties and several non-teaching responsibilities. Many are currently tied up with government tasks such as assignments at the State Education Research Institute (SIR) and census-related work. Adding stray dog surveillance, he said, will only heighten mental stress.
“Teachers are already juggling multiple responsibilities. This work should be handled by Panchayat and urban bodies, which actually have the experience for it,” Dubey said.
The order, issued on November 20, mandates that every school appoint a nodal officer, usually the principal, to report stray dog sightings to the Gram Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat, or municipal dog-catching teams. It also instructs schools to work with local authorities to prevent dogs from entering campuses.
Key points of the order:
- Nodal Officer Appointment: Each school principal will serve as the nodal officer responsible for reporting stray dog activity.
- Blocking Dog Entry: School management must coordinate with Panchayat and municipal officials to keep stray dogs away from the premises.
- Immediate Treatment: If a child is bitten, they must be sent to the nearest health centre without delay.
The directive has intensified protests among teachers, who say implementation will be difficult and burdensome.