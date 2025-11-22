ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Teachers Protest Order To Monitor Stray Dogs On School Campuses

Raipur: A new order from the Chhattisgarh Public Education Department has sparked discontent among school teachers. The directive requires teachers not only to teach but also to monitor stray dogs around school premises and report them to dog catchers. Many teachers say this is an unreasonable addition to their workload.

Virendra Dubey, state president of the Chhattisgarh School Teachers’ Association, called the order “impractical and unfair.” He said teachers are already stretched thin with teaching duties and several non-teaching responsibilities. Many are currently tied up with government tasks such as assignments at the State Education Research Institute (SIR) and census-related work. Adding stray dog surveillance, he said, will only heighten mental stress.

“Teachers are already juggling multiple responsibilities. This work should be handled by Panchayat and urban bodies, which actually have the experience for it,” Dubey said.