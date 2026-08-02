Chhattisgarh Teacher Suspended For 'Promoting' Superstition Among Students
The teacher was suspended after a viral video showed her resorting to occult rituals and superstition in an attempt to find a lost gold earring.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Janjgir-Champa: Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa have suspended a female teacher for allegedly promoting superstition over her lost earring.
Geeta Kumbhkar, a teacher at the primary school in Kathapali village, has been suspended by the District Education Officer following directions by the District Collector in this regard. The District Collector had ordered the DEO to investigate the allegations of promoting superstition against the teacher and take action accordingly.
The teacher's suspension comes after a video went viral on July 31, showing her resorting to occult rituals and superstition in an attempt to find a lost gold earring.
The teacher is alleged to have approached the students carrying a red cloth containing a sacred thread 'mouli', a coconut, and rice. She made the children touch these items and demanded that anyone with information about the lost earring come forward; she also tried to intimidate them by claiming that failure to do so would cause them to suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, and illness.
Terrified by her actions, the children informed their families. Recognizing the seriousness of the matter, the Collector ordered the DEO to conduct an investigation.
During the inquiry into Geeta Kumbhkar—posted at the Kathapali Primary School in Baloda block—the Baloda BEO issued a show-cause notice to her, but she failed to respond. Consequently, she was suspended and attached to the Block Education Officer's office in Baloda.
The suspension order itself was caught in a controversy due to an error in showing the teacher performing occult rituals at the Government Primary School, Kathapali—was recorded as August 31 (31/8/26) instead of July 31 (31/7/26). DEO Ashok Sinha ordered the immediate rectification of an error in the order; he revoked the previously circulated viral order and issued a new one, changing the date from 31/8/26 to 31/7/26.
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