ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Teacher Suspended For 'Promoting' Superstition Among Students

Janjgir-Champa: Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa have suspended a female teacher for allegedly promoting superstition over her lost earring.

Geeta Kumbhkar, a teacher at the primary school in Kathapali village, has been suspended by the District Education Officer following directions by the District Collector in this regard. The District Collector had ordered the DEO to investigate the allegations of promoting superstition against the teacher and take action accordingly.

The teacher's suspension comes after a video went viral on July 31, showing her resorting to occult rituals and superstition in an attempt to find a lost gold earring.

The teacher is alleged to have approached the students carrying a red cloth containing a sacred thread 'mouli', a coconut, and rice. She made the children touch these items and demanded that anyone with information about the lost earring come forward; she also tried to intimidate them by claiming that failure to do so would cause them to suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, and illness.