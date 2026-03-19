Chhattisgarh Tables 'Freedom Of Religion' Bill Aimed At Curbing Religious Conversion Amid Opposition Walk-Out
Opposition protested the Bill introduced by DyCM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma, citing demands pending before the Supreme Court, which the Chair rejected.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Raipur: Two days after neighbouring Maharashtra passed the Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak, 2026 (Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026), the ruling BJP introduced a similar legislation in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, amid heated exchanges.
While the government termed it a necessary piece of legislation, the opposition lodged a strong protest, citing cases related to similar laws that are currently pending before the Supreme Court. Following a heated debate, the Chair rejected the opposition's objections, prompting the opposition to boycott the day's proceedings in protest.
The Bill was introduced in the House by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma. According to the government, it was brought with the objective of regulating, and providing legal clarity on matters related to religious conversions in the state.
Allegations, Counters, Walk-out
Immediately upon the introduction of the Bill, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Charandas Mahant of the Congress raised objections, arguing that cases pertaining to similar laws in 11 states, including Madhya Pradesh, are already pending before the Supreme Court. He contended that it would be inappropriate to discuss this subject until the Apex Court delivers its final verdict, and accused the government of acting in haste.
Responding to the allegations, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma categorically said the SC has not issued a stay on the subject, nor is there any prohibition on enacting new laws. He affirmed that during the discussion in the House, all parties would be accorded the opportunity to present their views. BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar asserted that the Bill has been introduced in strict adherence with established legal procedures.
Following a debate, the Chair rejected the objections raised by the opposition, after which the DyCM formally moved the Bill for consideration, and the House proceedings continued. Angered by the Chair's ruling, the opposition staged a walkout from the House in protest.
Terming the move a violation of democratic traditions, the opposition boycotted the entire day's proceedings, transforming the atmosphere of the Legislative Assembly into one of intense political confrontation, which has made it abundantly clear that the issue is poised to become a focal point in the state's politics in the days to come.
While the government views the Bill through the lens of law and order, the opposition characterises it as a grave matter concerning constitutional and judicial processes.
What's The Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026?
The Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026 (Chhattisgarh) is a proposed piece of legislation aimed at regulating matters related to religious conversion, and, ostensibly, preventing conversions carried out through "coercion, inducement, or deceit". Several states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and now Maharashtra, already have similar anti-conversion laws in force, and legal debates regarding these statutes are currently ongoing in the Supreme Court.
Stated Objectives Of The Bill
- To prohibit forced religious conversions within the state
- To provide safeguards for tribal communities and vulnerable sections of society
- To classify religious conversion by inducement, coercion, or deceit as a criminal offense