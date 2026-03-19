ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Tables 'Freedom Of Religion' Bill Aimed At Curbing Religious Conversion Amid Opposition Walk-Out

Raipur: Two days after neighbouring Maharashtra passed the Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak, 2026 (Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026), the ruling BJP introduced a similar legislation in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, amid heated exchanges.

While the government termed it a necessary piece of legislation, the opposition lodged a strong protest, citing cases related to similar laws that are currently pending before the Supreme Court. Following a heated debate, the Chair rejected the opposition's objections, prompting the opposition to boycott the day's proceedings in protest.

The Bill was introduced in the House by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma. According to the government, it was brought with the objective of regulating, and providing legal clarity on matters related to religious conversions in the state.

Allegations, Counters, Walk-out

Immediately upon the introduction of the Bill, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Charandas Mahant of the Congress raised objections, arguing that cases pertaining to similar laws in 11 states, including Madhya Pradesh, are already pending before the Supreme Court. He contended that it would be inappropriate to discuss this subject until the Apex Court delivers its final verdict, and accused the government of acting in haste.

Responding to the allegations, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma categorically said the SC has not issued a stay on the subject, nor is there any prohibition on enacting new laws. He affirmed that during the discussion in the House, all parties would be accorded the opportunity to present their views. BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar asserted that the Bill has been introduced in strict adherence with established legal procedures.