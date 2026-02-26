ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Suspended Bank Official Held For Rs 2 Cr Fraud

Bilaspur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) of Chhattisgarh on Thursday arrested a suspended official of the State Bank of India for allegedly embezzling over Rs 2 crore. Tejvath Theerapathamma, posted as a cashier at the bank's Bilha branch in Bilaspur district, was suspended last June, the ACB/EOW said in a release.

A case was registered following a complaint by the branch manager accusing Theerapathamma of misuse of official position and fraudulent manipulation of accounts that resulted in a loss of Rs 2,06,37,600 to the bank, the probe agency said.

The First Information Report was registered on January 19 against Theerapathamma and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).