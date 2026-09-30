ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Bars Ambuja City Centre Mall From Charging Parking Fee

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CGSCDRC) has upheld the District Consumer Commission’s order in the case pertaining to the collection of parking fees at Ambuja City Centre Mall and has dismissed the appeal against the latter’s order.

In its order dated September 24, 2026, the State Commission upheld the District Commission's order of April 22, 2026, where the latter had directed Ambuja City Centre Mall not to charge the customers for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The order to award the complainant Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses was also upheld.

On June 15, 2025, complainant Anjinesh Shukla arrived at the Mall in his car. He said that he had come only to drop off his mother and did not want to use the parking lot, but he was told that free vehicle drop-offs were not allowed, and a parking fee of Rs 30 was charged from him for which he was given a receipt. He filed a complaint with the Consumer Commission in the matter.

During the hearing, the Mall management said that parking is free for 10 minutes, after which a fee of Rs 30 is charged. It further stated that if a person leaves the parking lot within 10 minutes of paying the fee, the amount is refunded. It said the parking is managed by a separate agency, and the arrangement covers the costs of security, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, electricity, cleaning, and guards.

The State Commission found insufficient evidence to support this claim. The Commission stated that at the time of the incident, there was no adequate signboard, sticker, or other evidence on record clearly indicating the 10-minute free parking period. Such information was also not visible in the photograph submitted by the complainant.

Another important fact that came to light was the vehicle records showing that another vehicle's entry and exit time, were recorded within 10 minutes of each other and yet it was charged Rs 30.