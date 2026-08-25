Chhattisgarh: Soaring Prices Of Sugar, Essential Commodities Burn Hole In Pockets
Traders in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and Korba districts said consumers are recalibrating their purchase behaviour by reducing quantity, report Ritesh Tamboli and Rajkumar.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Raipur/Korba: The surge in prices of sugar and various food items, many almost doubling in two weeks, is burning a hole in consumers' pockets in Chhattisgarh.
As on Tuesday, sugar costs Rs 70 per kg while two weeks ago, the price was Rs 45 per kg. Similarly, the price of jaggery has risen from Rs 60 to 80 and edible oil prices have seen an increase of Rs 10 to Rs 15 per litre.
Commenting on the spike in food and other commodities' prices, Dinesh Sahu, former president of the Gol Bazar Traders' Association, said that prices across almost all grocery items have risen over the last two weeks. Sugar has reached Rs 70 per kg and jaggery Rs 80 per kg. Water chestnut flour, previously Rs 150 per kg, has now hit Rs 240 per kg, while sabudana has doubled from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per kg. Groundnut prices have risen from Rs 100 to Rs 140 per kg.
Prices typically rise by Rs 10 to Rs 20 during the rainy season, and it is likely that this trend will persist till Diwali, Sahu added.
Last week, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said it was incorrect to link the recent hike in sugar prices to diversions of sugar for ethanol production. It said that price hike was due to lower domestic output, festive season demand, crop damage and hoarding.
Sugarcane cultivation in major producing states like Maharashtra and Karnataka suffered damage due to monsoon irregularities and unpredictable weather, resulting in lower-than-expected production. Additionally, a sudden surge in market demand as the festive season approaches has also impacted prices.
According to Satish Jain, president of the Gol Bazar Merchant Association, sugar prices have risen by 30 to 35 percent as demand is rising due to the approaching festival season. "Retail sugar prices could hover between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per kg. Production has been affected by a poor harvest. Also, sugar is being diverted for ethanol production, causing prices to skyrocket. Jaggery is an alternative to sugar, but its price too has risen by 12 to 15 percent per kg," Jain said.
The government has recently allowed duty-free import of 10 lakh tonnes of sugar, which has led to a Rs 5 drop in wholesale prices. However, prices will remain high until the new stock arrives. Under these circumstances, there is little expectation that the prices of these daily essentials will fall in the next 15 days, traders said.
Prem Pahuja, president of the Dumartarai Wholesale Grain Market Association, said a government order issued 20 days ago stated that a wholesaler can hold up to 4,000 quintals of sugar and direct consumers—such as hoteliers, soft drink manufacturers, and store owners—are permitted to stock up to 1,000 quintals. This specific criterion applies only to sugar and not to other commodities. Regarding price trends, he said that wholesale sugar prices were Rs 50 to Rs 52 per kg about 20 days ago, whereas today it stands at Rs 60 per kg.
|Food items
|2 Weeks Ago Price (per kg)
|Current Price (per kg)
|Sugar
|45
|70
|Jaggery
|60
|80
|Peanuts
|100
|140
|Water chestnut
|150
|240
|Sabudana
|50
|100
|Refined oil
|150
|185
|Rice
|55
|65
|Garam Masala
|100
|150
Madan Kumar Sahu, a resident who visited the open market at Budhwari in Korba to buy groceries, said his household budget has been severely hit by the recent price hike. "Until recently, sugar was priced at Rs 45 per kg and now we have to pay Rs 70 to Rs 75 per kg. Prices have nearly doubled, and the situation is dire. Inflation is rising day by day. The government needs to pay attention to this price hike," Sahu said.
Grocery shop owner in Korba, Govind Prasad Yadav, said people who earlier bought two kg sugar are going for one kg, and those who bought one kg are purchasing half a kg. "People are recalibrating their purchase behaviour. They don't always voice it openly, but their purchasing habits reveal their distress," he said.
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