ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Soaring Prices Of Sugar, Essential Commodities Burn Hole In Pockets

Raipur/Korba: The surge in prices of sugar and various food items, many almost doubling in two weeks, is burning a hole in consumers' pockets in Chhattisgarh.

As on Tuesday, sugar costs Rs 70 per kg while two weeks ago, the price was Rs 45 per kg. Similarly, the price of jaggery has risen from Rs 60 to 80 and edible oil prices have seen an increase of Rs 10 to Rs 15 per litre.

Commenting on the spike in food and other commodities' prices, Dinesh Sahu, former president of the Gol Bazar Traders' Association, said that prices across almost all grocery items have risen over the last two weeks. Sugar has reached Rs 70 per kg and jaggery Rs 80 per kg. Water chestnut flour, previously Rs 150 per kg, has now hit Rs 240 per kg, while sabudana has doubled from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per kg. Groundnut prices have risen from Rs 100 to Rs 140 per kg.

Price of jaggery, used as an alternative to sugar, has also risen (ETV Bharat)

Prices typically rise by Rs 10 to Rs 20 during the rainy season, and it is likely that this trend will persist till Diwali, Sahu added.

Last week, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said it was incorrect to link the recent hike in sugar prices to diversions of sugar for ethanol production. It said that price hike was due to lower domestic output, festive season demand, crop damage and hoarding.