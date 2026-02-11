Chhattisgarh: Sky Swing At Shivrinarayan Fair Breaks, Injuring 6 Women
Two of the women, who were standing at the sky swing ticket counter when the mishap happened on Tuesday, are in critical condition.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Janjgir Champa: Several people were seriously injured when a sky swing collapsed at the Shivrinarayan fair at Janjgir Champa, Chhattisgarh. A piece of iron sheet broke off from the swing and fell, injuring women and girls standing near the ticket counter, causing chaos at the fair. The injured were admitted to Shivrinarayan Hospital for treatment.
Maghi Fair in Progress
The 15-day Maghi Purnima Fair is being held at Shivrinarayan. Large swings and shops have been set up for entertainment, and millions of devotees visit the fair after visiting the temple. At 4 pm on Tuesday, the fair ground was crowded with people lining up at the ticket counter to ride the swings. Just then, an iron sheet loosened from the sky swing and fell from a height on to a group of women and girls standing at the ticket counter, injuring six.
This caused a stampede at the fair. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene and sent the injured to Shivrinarayan Hospital for treatment. Among the injured, 15-year-old Chandra Kanta Kashyap and 23-year-old Bhumika Kashyap, both residents of Malda village in Sakti district, are said to be in critical condition. Bhumika has been referred to Bilaspur SIMS Hospital for treatment.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar Kashyap said that a report will be obtained from the technical team to verify the fitness of the swing. Its operator, Umesh Gupta, will also be questioned and legal action taken. The fair committee and swing operators had previously been given guidelines regarding the swing's maintenance. Efforts will be made to determine the cause of this incident.
