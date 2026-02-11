ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Sky Swing At Shivrinarayan Fair Breaks, Injuring 6 Women

Janjgir Champa: Several people were seriously injured when a sky swing collapsed at the Shivrinarayan fair at Janjgir Champa, Chhattisgarh. A piece of iron sheet broke off from the swing and fell, injuring women and girls standing near the ticket counter, causing chaos at the fair. The injured were admitted to Shivrinarayan Hospital for treatment.

Maghi Fair in Progress

The 15-day Maghi Purnima Fair is being held at Shivrinarayan. Large swings and shops have been set up for entertainment, and millions of devotees visit the fair after visiting the temple. At 4 pm on Tuesday, the fair ground was crowded with people lining up at the ticket counter to ride the swings. Just then, an iron sheet loosened from the sky swing and fell from a height on to a group of women and girls standing at the ticket counter, injuring six.