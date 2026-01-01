Chhattisgarh SIR 2026: Claims, Objections Process Gains Pace After Draft Roll Publication
Over 6.4 lakh un-mapped voters are under verification as Chhattisgarh moves towards the final publication of electoral rolls on February 21, 2026.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Raipur: The process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls 2026 in Chhattisgarh is progressing steadily in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), officials said.
Following the publication of the draft electoral rolls on December 23, 2025, the claims, objections, hearings and verification of documents have been expedited and will continue till February 14, 2026.
The draft electoral rolls were released on December 23, 2025, while the period for filing claims and objections has been fixed from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026.
During the enumeration of the SIR phase, voters whose names did not match the 2003 voter list or who were found to have discrepancies during the SIR counting phase are being issued notices by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the respective assembly constituency, as per the rules. Upon receiving the notice, voters can submit 13 prescribed documents approved by the ECI to the ERO or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).
The number of non-mapping voters in Chhattisgarh stands at 6, 40,145. Of these, notices have been generated for approximately 5,68,804 voters by December 31, 2025. All such voters are required to submit documents and appear at the hearing within the stipulated timeframe.
Voters whose enumeration forms could not be filled out or whose names did not figure in the draft rolls can apply for inclusion through Form-6, along with a declaration. Applications for correction of details can be submitted through Form-8, while objections or deletion of names can be filed using Form-7, both online and offline.
So far, 19,113 applications for inclusion of names (Form-6) and 384 applications for deletion (Form-7) have been received across the state.
All claims and objections will be heard and verified by the ERO/AERO of the respective assembly constituency, as per the guidelines of the ECI, by February 14, 2026. Following this, the final electoral roll will be published on February 21, 2026.
The list of claims and objections received weekly at the assembly level is being shared with representatives of recognised political parties. Chief Electoral Officer Yashwant Kumar urged the parties to scrutinise the lists to help ensure the inclusion of eligible voters and the deletion of ineligible names.
Read More