ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh SIR 2026: Claims, Objections Process Gains Pace After Draft Roll Publication

Raipur: The process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls 2026 in Chhattisgarh is progressing steadily in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), officials said.

Following the publication of the draft electoral rolls on December 23, 2025, the claims, objections, hearings and verification of documents have been expedited and will continue till February 14, 2026.

The draft electoral rolls were released on December 23, 2025, while the period for filing claims and objections has been fixed from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026.

During the enumeration of the SIR phase, voters whose names did not match the 2003 voter list or who were found to have discrepancies during the SIR counting phase are being issued notices by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the respective assembly constituency, as per the rules. Upon receiving the notice, voters can submit 13 prescribed documents approved by the ECI to the ERO or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

The number of non-mapping voters in Chhattisgarh stands at 6, 40,145. Of these, notices have been generated for approximately 5,68,804 voters by December 31, 2025. All such voters are required to submit documents and appear at the hearing within the stipulated timeframe.