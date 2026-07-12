Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man, 22, Kills 13-Year-Old Boy Over 'Leaking' Months-Old Dispute; Arrested
Chhattisgarh Police have cracked a blind murder of a 13-year-old boy who went missing under mysterious circumstances on July 8.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Sakti: In a chilling murder reported from Chhattisgarh, a 22-year-old man at a Chhattisgarh village killed a 13-year-old boy driven by a grudge that the latter had 'leaked' information about the former's dispute with youths from neighbouring villages, police said on Sunday.
Police have arrested the accused and exhumed the victim's body at his disclosure after four days.
The case stems from a complaint by the slain's father Saukhi Kumar Kenwat, a resident of Parsada Khurd stating that his 13-year-old son, Kapil Kumar Kenwat, had left home on July 8 with a fellow villager, Hemant Kumar Kenwat, and never returned. Family members searched among relatives and in the surrounding areas but found no trace of him. Acting on suspicion, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Suspect Confesses To Chilling Murder
Given the gravity of the matter, a special team was constituted under the instructions of Superintendent of Police Prafull Kumar Thakur and the guidance of Additional SP Pankaj Patel and SDOP Dr. Bhuneshwari Paikra.
During the investigation, the suspect, Hemant Kumar Kenwat, 22, a resident of Parsada Khurd, was detained and questioned. Initially, he misled the police by constantly changing his statements, but under psychological interrogation, he confessed to the murder.
During questioning, the accused revealed that he had a dispute with some youths from Harda village about six or seven months prior and suspected that Kapil had leaked information about that incident to others. Consequently, he harbored resentment toward the boy and wanted revenge.
Driven by this grudge, on the night of July 8, he lured Kapil by promising him money from selling stolen iron and took him to a 'bore-well house' (a pump house) where he strangled the boy to death.
Following the murder, the accused discarded the deceased's clothes at a separate location to conceal identity and buried the body in a field after digging a pit with a rapa (a digging tool). Based on the accused's statement, the body was exhumed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, a medical team, and a forensic team. The recovered body was identified as that of Kapil Kumar Kenwat.
SP Prafull Thakur stated that the police have recovered the rapa used in the murder and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident. Based on the gathered evidence, the accused, Hemant Kumar Kenwat, has been arrested and charged under Sections 137(2), 103(1), and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He is being produced before the court.
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