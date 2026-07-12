ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man, 22, Kills 13-Year-Old Boy Over 'Leaking' Months-Old Dispute; Arrested

Sakti: In a chilling murder reported from Chhattisgarh, a 22-year-old man at a Chhattisgarh village killed a 13-year-old boy driven by a grudge that the latter had 'leaked' information about the former's dispute with youths from neighbouring villages, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the accused and exhumed the victim's body at his disclosure after four days.

The case stems from a complaint by the slain's father Saukhi Kumar Kenwat, a resident of Parsada Khurd stating that his 13-year-old son, Kapil Kumar Kenwat, had left home on July 8 with a fellow villager, Hemant Kumar Kenwat, and never returned. Family members searched among relatives and in the surrounding areas but found no trace of him. Acting on suspicion, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Suspect Confesses To Chilling Murder

Given the gravity of the matter, a special team was constituted under the instructions of Superintendent of Police Prafull Kumar Thakur and the guidance of Additional SP Pankaj Patel and SDOP Dr. Bhuneshwari Paikra.