Chhattisgarh Shocker: Family Performs Last Rites Of Young Man In Surajpur, Returns Home Alive

The body was buried after police handed it over to the family. On the third day following the burial, relatives informed that Purushottam was alive

Purushottam
Purushottam was missing for two days (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
Surajpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district. A young man who was believed to be dead returned home alive three days later. His family had even performed the last rites and returned home while post-funeral rituals were still ongoing, believing closure had been achieved.

Body Found in a Well

On Saturday, police officials from the Manpur area recovered an unidentified body from a well. That same day, the police notified nearby areas to help identify the deceased. At the same time, Purushottam, a resident of Chanderpur, had been missing for two days. When the family received a call from police officials regarding the unidentified body, they went to the site. Upon seeing the body, they believed it was Purushottam and confirmed the identification.

Police registered a case and handed over the body to the family, after which it was buried in the presence of the officials. While the family was mourning and carrying out rituals, some relatives arrived and brought unexpected news about Purushottam. According to them, he was alive and staying at their home in Ambikapur. The family then brought him back home.

Shock Turns to Joy, New Question for Police

Seeing Purushottam alive, the family was filled with both joy and disbelief. However, for the police, new questions emerged: since Purushottam is alive and the body has already been buried, whose body was it? Police Superintendent Santosh Mahato said the clothes and belongings recovered with the body have been preserved, and the identification process will now begin again.

"We will conduct DNA testing and other examinations to determine the identity," he said. Police added that if the family agrees, the body may be exhumed for further investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the person died due to drowning.

