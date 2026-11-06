ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover 711 BGL Shells Hidden By Maoists In Bijapur

Representational image ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Bijapur: Security forces have recovered 711 barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells hidden by Maoists in the past near the Karregutta hills of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a police official has said, urging the public to refrain from visiting the area for the time being.

The Karregutta hills, located along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, were once considered a safe hideout for senior Maoist leaders. Chhattisgarh was declared free from armed Maoist presence on March 31 this year.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of Bijapur district police, the 196th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the 204th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- an elite unit of CRPF) launched a search operation, he said. The forest area surrounding the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of security forces in Tadapalla village under Usur police station limits was covered during the operation, leading to the recovery of 711 BGL shells concealed by Maoists near KG Hills, the official said on Thursday.