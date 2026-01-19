Security Forces Foil Naxal Attack In Narayanpur, But IED Blast Claims Youth's Life In Bijapur
A 20-year-old boy was killed after stepping on a pressure IED planted by Naxals in Kasturipad village under Usur police station limits of Bijapur district.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 8:23 AM IST
Narayanpur/Bijapur: Security forces on Sunday foiled a major Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district by recovering materials used to make IEDs and a large number of BGL cells from forest areas. However, tragedy struck Bijapur district, where a youth was killed after stepping on a pressure IED planted by the Naxals.
As part of anti-Maoist operations, joint teams of Narayanpur Police and ITBP's 29th Battalion carried out intensive search operations in the Orchha, Raynar and Dhanora areas after inputs about possible Naxal movement and IED threats.
Officials said that during the search, suspicious materials were recovered from the forests of Bhatbeda and Asnar. As many as 16 electronic items including batteries, Motorola manpack set, multimeter, circuit boards and electric wires were seized. While no active IED was found, initial investigation suggests that the materials could be used to make IEDs, officials added.
In another operation on Sunday, joint teams of ITBP's 53rd Battalion and District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search and area domination drive in Adingpar-Kumeradi area based on credible inputs. During the operation, 82 BGL cells were recovered from a plastic sheet hidden in the forest which, police suspect, were kept for firing and violent attacks.
All recovered items were seized on the spot and are being examined. Following the recovery of the Maoist items, security was tightened across the area to ensure that villagers were not harmed. Officials said continuous surveillance is underway, and such operations will continue in Abujhmad region to maintain peace and safety.
On the same day, a 20-year-old boy was killed in a pressure IED blast in Kasturipad village under Usur police station limits of Bijapur district.
Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said, "The victim was identified as Ayta Kuharami (20), son of Budhra Kuharami. He had gone into the nearby forest for some work when he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Naxals. The blast injured both his legs and left him in critically injured."
Family members and villagers were taking him to the hospital, but due to heavy bleeding, he died on the way, Yadav added.
After the incident, police and security forces launched intensive search operation in Bijapur forest areas to locate and defuse any other IEDs planted nearby to prevent further loss of life.
