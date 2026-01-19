ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Foil Naxal Attack In Narayanpur, But IED Blast Claims Youth's Life In Bijapur

Narayanpur/Bijapur: Security forces on Sunday foiled a major Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district by recovering materials used to make IEDs and a large number of BGL cells from forest areas. However, tragedy struck Bijapur district, where a youth was killed after stepping on a pressure IED planted by the Naxals.

As part of anti-Maoist operations, joint teams of Narayanpur Police and ITBP's 29th Battalion carried out intensive search operations in the Orchha, Raynar and Dhanora areas after inputs about possible Naxal movement and IED threats.

Items recovered during combing operation in Narayanpur (ETV Bharat)

Officials said that during the search, suspicious materials were recovered from the forests of Bhatbeda and Asnar. As many as 16 electronic items including batteries, Motorola manpack set, multimeter, circuit boards and electric wires were seized. While no active IED was found, initial investigation suggests that the materials could be used to make IEDs, officials added.

In another operation on Sunday, joint teams of ITBP's 53rd Battalion and District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search and area domination drive in Adingpar-Kumeradi area based on credible inputs. During the operation, 82 BGL cells were recovered from a plastic sheet hidden in the forest which, police suspect, were kept for firing and violent attacks.