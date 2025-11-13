ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Security Camp Set Up In Narayanpur's Remote Village

Narayanpur: A new security and public amenities camp has been set up under the "Maad Bachao Abhiyan" (Operation Save Abujmarh) in the remote village of Toke under the Orchha tehsil of Chhattisgarh's Narayanapur, which was a core Naxalite zone in the Abujmarh. This is the 15th camp in the area.

Located 17 km from Kohkameta, 11 km from Irkbhatti, and 5 km from Kachhapal, Toke is surrounded by hills and dense forests with abundant natural resources, making it a perfect shelter for Maoists. Three months ago, dozens of IED bombs were recovered during a search operation in the area.

But the picture is changing as narrow paths are being transformed into wide gravel roads and JCB machines are building bridges. Movement is now becoming easier for the villagers, who had been cut off from the mainstream for centuries.

The new security camp, manned by the 135th and 133rd battalions of the BSF under the leadership of commandants Kamal Sharma and Naval Singh, is located near a huge frog-shaped rock revered as 'vehicle of the deity' by locals. Once a training camp for Naxalites, the area is now a hub of civic action, with village children seen playing without an iota of fear.