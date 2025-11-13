Chhattisgarh: Security Camp Set Up In Narayanpur's Remote Village
Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST
Narayanpur: A new security and public amenities camp has been set up under the "Maad Bachao Abhiyan" (Operation Save Abujmarh) in the remote village of Toke under the Orchha tehsil of Chhattisgarh's Narayanapur, which was a core Naxalite zone in the Abujmarh. This is the 15th camp in the area.
Located 17 km from Kohkameta, 11 km from Irkbhatti, and 5 km from Kachhapal, Toke is surrounded by hills and dense forests with abundant natural resources, making it a perfect shelter for Maoists. Three months ago, dozens of IED bombs were recovered during a search operation in the area.
But the picture is changing as narrow paths are being transformed into wide gravel roads and JCB machines are building bridges. Movement is now becoming easier for the villagers, who had been cut off from the mainstream for centuries.
The new security camp, manned by the 135th and 133rd battalions of the BSF under the leadership of commandants Kamal Sharma and Naval Singh, is located near a huge frog-shaped rock revered as 'vehicle of the deity' by locals. Once a training camp for Naxalites, the area is now a hub of civic action, with village children seen playing without an iota of fear.
A health camp was held for the first time since Independence in coordination with the BSF and the state health department. Villagers were enthusiastic as the Orchha block medical officer was present in person. Health check-ups revealed that most of the children were malnourished and suffering from malaria, anaemia, and skin issues. While minor cases are being treated with free medications, serious patients are being referred to the district hospital with the help of BSF. Earlier, we were afraid of illness, but now doctors have come to our doorstep," said a woman villager.
Narayanapur SP Robinson Gudiya met with villagers of Muser, Mapangal, Kodenar, Burum, and Kondahur, who demanded electricity, water, roads, education, and health. They were assured of prompt action through a camp to address public grievances.
"Naxalites used to come and threaten us. Now there are police. Many former Naxalite supporters are in contact with the police. Now we will live a life free from fear," said an elderly villager,
under the "Save the Maoist" campaign. Since 2024, 208 Maoists have surrendered. 99 Naxalites have been killed and 117 have been arrested.
Other security camps set up under the "Maad Bachao Abhiyan" in Abujmarh are in Kutul, Kodliar, Bedmakoti, Padamkot, Kandulpar, Nelangur, Pangud, Raynar, Adjum, Idwaya, Ader, Kudmel, Konge and Sitaram.
