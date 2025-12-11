ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Scrap Dealer, Two Others Strangled To Death At Farmhouse In Korba

Korba: Three people, including a well-known scrap trader, Ashraf Memon, were found brutally strangled to death at a farmhouse near Korba in Chhattisgarh on late Wednesday, police said.

A youth and a man from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh were also killed, though their identities are yet to be fully confirmed. Chhattisgarh Police have reportedly detained three suspects in connection with the case. The incident occurred near Korba city, at Kudripara, under the Urga police station limits, where Ashraf owned a farmhouse.

Bhushan Ekka, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Korba, said, "We have recovered three bodies. Initial information suggests poisoning. Two deceased are from Korba, one from Durg. Investigation is underway. We are questioning those who were present."