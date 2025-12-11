Chhattisgarh: Scrap Dealer, Two Others Strangled To Death At Farmhouse In Korba
Korba scrap dealer Ashraf Memon and two others were found strangled at his farmhouse; police detained three suspects and launched a detailed probe.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
Korba: Three people, including a well-known scrap trader, Ashraf Memon, were found brutally strangled to death at a farmhouse near Korba in Chhattisgarh on late Wednesday, police said.
A youth and a man from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh were also killed, though their identities are yet to be fully confirmed. Chhattisgarh Police have reportedly detained three suspects in connection with the case. The incident occurred near Korba city, at Kudripara, under the Urga police station limits, where Ashraf owned a farmhouse.
Bhushan Ekka, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Korba, said, "We have recovered three bodies. Initial information suggests poisoning. Two deceased are from Korba, one from Durg. Investigation is underway. We are questioning those who were present."
During the gathering, an argument reportedly broke out among those present. Some of Ashraf’s close relatives were outside the yard at the time.
After the incident, the bodies were taken to the mortuary of the Medical College Hospital. Police are currently investigating the case. Ashraf Memon was involved in the scrap trade in the Korba district and was known to have connections with various individuals. Several criminal cases, including attempted murder, theft, and assault, were registered against him. Recently, he was mainly engaged in transporting fly ash.
