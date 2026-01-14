ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Schoolgirls Create Sewer Inspection Robot To Tackle Blockages; Gets Invitation To Rashtrapati Bhavan

Durg: Two girls, Kavita Sahu and her classmate Anjali Chauhan, from a government girls' school in Vaishali Nagar, a locality within Bhilai, Durg, Chhattisgarh, have achieved an extraordinary feat through their innovative thinking.

Kavita and Anjali have developed a robot capable of entering manholes and sewer lines to perform cleaning and inspection, which has gained nationwide attention. This innovation is expected to eliminate the need for sanitation workers to risk their lives by entering hazardous sewer systems. Kavita Sahu is a Class XI student, while Anjali Chauhan is a Class XII student.

Despite limited resources and challenging circumstances, the two girls have used science to address a serious social problem.

Kavita, while explaining the features of their device, said, “This equipment can change its shape according to the width of the pipe. It can operate in areas filled with poisonous gases and perform inspection and cleaning even in narrow spaces. This model was prepared in our school’s Atal Tinkering Lab, where chemistry lecturer Ritu Handa guided us.”

Invitation To Rashtrapati Bhavan

The project was selected among the top ten most innovative projects from nearly 1.5 lakh entries in a School Innovation Marathon, organised by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. Following this achievement, Kavita has been invited to a dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan with President Droupadi Murmu on January 26.

Meanwhile, Anjali Chauhan will get the opportunity to meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Both students will travel to Delhi with their mentor on January 23.