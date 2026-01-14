Chhattisgarh: Schoolgirls Create Sewer Inspection Robot To Tackle Blockages; Gets Invitation To Rashtrapati Bhavan
Published : January 14, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Durg: Two girls, Kavita Sahu and her classmate Anjali Chauhan, from a government girls' school in Vaishali Nagar, a locality within Bhilai, Durg, Chhattisgarh, have achieved an extraordinary feat through their innovative thinking.
Kavita and Anjali have developed a robot capable of entering manholes and sewer lines to perform cleaning and inspection, which has gained nationwide attention. This innovation is expected to eliminate the need for sanitation workers to risk their lives by entering hazardous sewer systems. Kavita Sahu is a Class XI student, while Anjali Chauhan is a Class XII student.
Despite limited resources and challenging circumstances, the two girls have used science to address a serious social problem.
Kavita, while explaining the features of their device, said, “This equipment can change its shape according to the width of the pipe. It can operate in areas filled with poisonous gases and perform inspection and cleaning even in narrow spaces. This model was prepared in our school’s Atal Tinkering Lab, where chemistry lecturer Ritu Handa guided us.”
Invitation To Rashtrapati Bhavan
The project was selected among the top ten most innovative projects from nearly 1.5 lakh entries in a School Innovation Marathon, organised by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. Following this achievement, Kavita has been invited to a dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan with President Droupadi Murmu on January 26.
Meanwhile, Anjali Chauhan will get the opportunity to meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Both students will travel to Delhi with their mentor on January 23.
Inspired By A Friend’s Struggle
Kavita said the idea came to her after she saw her friend’s father, who worked in sewer lines and frequently fell ill, in poor health. That pain made her wonder whether a safer alternative to such dangerous work existed. This thought led her to create the Underground Pipe Inspection and Cleaner Robot.
Anjali Chauhan described the opportunity to meet a Union Minister as a special moment. “Achieving something this big during student life is very special. We are extremely happy,” she said.
School Hails Students’ Innovation
School principal Sangeeta Singh Baghel praised the girls’ achievement, calling it an outstanding example of innovation. Management committee president Alok Jain said their success inspires the entire region.
“We never imagined the girls would achieve something this big. If anyone deserves special credit, it is Ritu Handa, ma’am. She never let the students lose confidence, even after failures. When something didn’t work, children usually give up, but she never left their side. Today, a government school student whose father drives an auto is presenting among national-level students and getting selected — it’s a huge achievement,” Baghel said.
Kavita and Anjali have proven that talent does not depend on resources. When dreams are big, success finds its own way.
