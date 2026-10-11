Chhattisgarh School Teacher, Teen Son Found Dead In Suspicious Circumstances, Probe Underway
While the boy's body was found in the roadside, his mother was found dead at their house.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Surajpur: A school teacher and her son, a class 12 student, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jaynagar police station area of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Saturday night, police said. The case is being investigated from all angles, they added.
According to family members, the deceased, residents of Keshavnagar, had been missing since Friday night. The cause of the deaths can be determined only after the police investigation is complete, police said.
Preliminary investigations by the Jaynagar Police revealed deep and severe injury marks on the boy's body, leading to suspicions that he was murdered and his body was dumped there. The woman's body was found at their house.
The police have summoned a forensic team to examine both locations. CCTV footage from the two areas is being scrutinised to identify those who were seen in the vicinity. Injury marks indicate attacks with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.
"A teenager's body was found by the roadside in Jaynagar police station area and his mother's body was found at home in Keshavnagar on Saturday night. The boy was a class 12 student, and his mother a school teacher. Our investigation is ongoing and we will be able to share more details once the inquiry concludes," Yogesh Kumar Dewangan, additional superintendent of police, Surajpur.
On information about the recovery of two bodies, Premnagar MLA Bhulan Singh Maravi and Thakur Rajwade, husband of state minister Laxmi Rajwade, arrived at the scene and sought details about the incident from the police.
Police said efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators and determine whether personal animosity or an unresolved dispute led to the crime.
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