ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh School Teacher, Teen Son Found Dead In Suspicious Circumstances, Probe Underway

Police and forensic team investigating the incident ( ETV Bharat )

Surajpur: A school teacher and her son, a class 12 student, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jaynagar police station area of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Saturday night, police said. The case is being investigated from all angles, they added.

According to family members, the deceased, residents of Keshavnagar, had been missing since Friday night. The cause of the deaths can be determined only after the police investigation is complete, police said.

Preliminary investigations by the Jaynagar Police revealed deep and severe injury marks on the boy's body, leading to suspicions that he was murdered and his body was dumped there. The woman's body was found at their house. The police have summoned a forensic team to examine both locations. CCTV footage from the two areas is being scrutinised to identify those who were seen in the vicinity. Injury marks indicate attacks with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.