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Chhattisgarh Students Block Highway For 12 Hours Over Teacher Shortage Until Minister Steps In

The school had enrolled 400 pupils but was operating with only three teachers and a principal, reports Atul Sharma

Chhattisgarh Students Block Highway For 12 Hours Over Teacher Shortage Until Minister Steps In
School students blocked highway in Chhattisgarh's Durg (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 26, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST

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Durg: Hundreds of students from a government-run school blocked a major highway in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district for nearly 12 hours on Tuesday to protest a severe shortage of teachers. The move prompted the state education department to yield to their demands at midnight.

The demonstration, staged by the students of classes 9 to 12 from the Swami Atmanand English Medium School in Pendravan, led to the complete traffic halt on the Khairagarh-Dhamdha road from noon until midnight.

Students alleged that the school had enrolled 400 pupils but was operating with only three teachers and a principal. “The shortage has badly hit our academic progress. Those in the Arts and Commerce streams are the worst affected because their syllabus is largely incomplete,” they said.

Chhattisgarh Student Highway Blockade Over Teacher Shortage Ends After Minister’s Intervention
Chhattisgarh Student Highway Blockade Over Teacher Shortage Ends After Minister’s Intervention (ETV Bharat)

Protesters had previously demonstrated on August 21 as well, but their demands allegedly fell on deaf ears. “Our patience ran out as officials failed to fulfil initial assurances to appoint new staff by Tuesday,” said a student.

In response to the student protest, Assistant Director at the District Education Officer’s Office, Rajesh Kumar, said that the file regarding teacher arrangements was forwarded from the district office after speaking with the students on August 21.

“Such processes take time, but the students staged another blockade before that could happen,” he said.

Despite interventions by several senior officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the students refused to end the protest through heavy rain and harsh sunlight. But the breakthrough was achieved after School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav spoke to the protesting students directly on the phone.

Soon after the conversation, the department replaced the school principal, R.K. Chandel, and posted four new teachers to the school. “The faculty strength is now seven, and we have issued a written guarantee to secure a dedicated Commerce teacher,” officials said.

Following the intense protest and the Minister’s intervention, the department also approved funds for the construction of school toilets in the nearby Patan area.

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TAGGED:

DURG SCHOOL PROTEST
CHHATTISGARH
HIGHWAY BLOCKADE IN CHHATTISGARH

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