ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Students Block Highway For 12 Hours Over Teacher Shortage Until Minister Steps In

Durg: Hundreds of students from a government-run school blocked a major highway in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district for nearly 12 hours on Tuesday to protest a severe shortage of teachers. The move prompted the state education department to yield to their demands at midnight.

The demonstration, staged by the students of classes 9 to 12 from the Swami Atmanand English Medium School in Pendravan, led to the complete traffic halt on the Khairagarh-Dhamdha road from noon until midnight.

Students alleged that the school had enrolled 400 pupils but was operating with only three teachers and a principal. “The shortage has badly hit our academic progress. Those in the Arts and Commerce streams are the worst affected because their syllabus is largely incomplete,” they said.

Chhattisgarh Student Highway Blockade Over Teacher Shortage Ends After Minister’s Intervention (ETV Bharat)

Protesters had previously demonstrated on August 21 as well, but their demands allegedly fell on deaf ears. “Our patience ran out as officials failed to fulfil initial assurances to appoint new staff by Tuesday,” said a student.