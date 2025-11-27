ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh School Student Thrashed, Left Suspended From Tree For Missing Homework; HC Seeks Education Dept's Response

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has taken serious cognisance of an incident of 'corporal punishment' at a private school here in Surajpur, where a nursery student was allegedly trashed mercilessly and left hanging from a tree as punishment for not completing homework. The court has sought a response from the State School Education Department in this regard.

The matter came to light after a video showing a young student suspended from a tree at a private school in Surajpur went viral, leading to protest by parents.

The incident happened in Narayanpur area of Surajpur at a private school having classes from nursery till fifth grade. When classes began last Monday, a female nursery teacher checked homework and found out that one child had not completed it. According to sources, the teacher allegedly thrashed the child, them expelled him from the class before tying him to a tree on the school campus. The child dangled by the rope for hours, crying and pleading to be excused, but was ignored.

A villager recorded this incident and posted it on social media, following which many parents gathered at the school premises to protest.