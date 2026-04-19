ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh School Shut For Denying Admission To Child Over Local Dialect; Rs 1 Lakh Fine Imposed

Surguja: After a report in ETV Bharat was published about a school in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district that allegedly denied admission to a four-year-old child for speaking in the local Surgujiha dialect, the administration ordered the school to shut down.

The institution, Swaranga Academy, had reportedly refused admission to the child because his use of the regional dialect could influence other students. The incident triggered widespread criticism, with allegations that the school held a discriminatory attitude towards local language and culture.

Taking cognisance of the report, Surguja Collector Ajit Vasant ordered an inquiry. The District Education Officer, Dinesh Kumar Jha, constituted a probe team comprising senior officials, including assistant directors and principals.

The investigation confirmed that the child had been denied admission and that the school had violated norms under the National Education Policy (NEP).

Following the inquiry, authorities issued a notice to the school on Friday and ordered its closure the next day. A fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed.

Officials further shared that the school had been operating without proper recognition. Initially, the management had denied the allegations as the principal called the allegations baseless. However, during the inspection by the education department, the school authorities admitted to their lapse.