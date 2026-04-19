Chhattisgarh School Shut For Denying Admission To Child Over Local Dialect; Rs 1 Lakh Fine Imposed
The institution, Swaranga Academy, had reportedly refused admission to the child because his use of the regional dialect could influence other students.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Surguja: After a report in ETV Bharat was published about a school in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district that allegedly denied admission to a four-year-old child for speaking in the local Surgujiha dialect, the administration ordered the school to shut down.
The institution, Swaranga Academy, had reportedly refused admission to the child because his use of the regional dialect could influence other students. The incident triggered widespread criticism, with allegations that the school held a discriminatory attitude towards local language and culture.
Taking cognisance of the report, Surguja Collector Ajit Vasant ordered an inquiry. The District Education Officer, Dinesh Kumar Jha, constituted a probe team comprising senior officials, including assistant directors and principals.
The investigation confirmed that the child had been denied admission and that the school had violated norms under the National Education Policy (NEP).
Following the inquiry, authorities issued a notice to the school on Friday and ordered its closure the next day. A fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed.
Officials further shared that the school had been operating without proper recognition. Initially, the management had denied the allegations as the principal called the allegations baseless. However, during the inspection by the education department, the school authorities admitted to their lapse.
DEO Dinesh Kumar Jha said that apart from imposing the penalty, the school’s recognition has been suspended. “Operations have been halted. If the institution meets all norms in the future, its case may be reconsidered,” he said. The DEO added that inspections of other schools are also underway to verify recognition status and compliance.
Former Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo applauded the action and said that discrimination against local dialects is unacceptable.
“Surgujiha is the mother tongue of the people here. Seeing it with inferiority and assuming it will negatively influence other children is objectionable. Such institutions should not be allowed to operate,” he said.
Following the controversy, another private school has offered free admission to the child. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had also raised the issue.
Officials said a detailed report has been submitted to the state government as part of the follow-up action.
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