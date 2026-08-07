ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh School Principal Suspended As Class 9 Student Dies At Residential School

Sakti: A class 9 student died under suspicious circumstances at the district's Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) following which the authorities suspended the school principal and ordered a probe.

Umesh Kanwar's body was found in the school bathroom. The school administration rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident has evoked outrage among the family members and villagers. The family has insisted that their son would not die by suicide and believe he could have been harassed, which lead to his death. They have demanded an impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible for the death.

"We received a call simply asking us to come to the hospital and informing that the boy was in a serious condition. An investigation must be initiated into the death," said Sanjay Kanwar, a family member.