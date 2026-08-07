Chhattisgarh School Principal Suspended As Class 9 Student Dies At Residential School
Probe ordered after 9th class student dies at Eklavya Adarsh School in Sakti under suspicious circumstances.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 9:34 PM IST
Sakti: A class 9 student died under suspicious circumstances at the district's Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) following which the authorities suspended the school principal and ordered a probe.
Umesh Kanwar's body was found in the school bathroom. The school administration rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The incident has evoked outrage among the family members and villagers. The family has insisted that their son would not die by suicide and believe he could have been harassed, which lead to his death. They have demanded an impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible for the death.
"We received a call simply asking us to come to the hospital and informing that the boy was in a serious condition. An investigation must be initiated into the death," said Sanjay Kanwar, a family member.
After the incident, the administration has suspended the school principal, Manoj Gupta. A four-member inquiry team has also been constituted which has been tasked with the job to submit its report to District Collector Amrit Vikas Topno within seven days.
The authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report and the completion of investigation to proceed further in the case. "I have constituted an inquiry committee and sought a report. The principal has also been suspended due to negligence," Topno said.
Last month, students from the school had visited the Collector's office to lodge a complaint against the principal. They alleged that they were being harassed. In the past month, complaints regarding the school administration were received by officials at multiple levels.
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