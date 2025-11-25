ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh School Principal Arrested After Class 9 Girl Dies By Suicide, Note Alleges Harassment

Jashpur: Investigations into the death of a class 9 student in a private school in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district have revealed that she died by suicide after allegedly being molested and sexually harassed by the principal, said police on Tuesday.

The principal was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The girl died in the study room of the school on Sunday.

"What am I going to do living in a world where girls are not respected?", is an except from a note left behind by the girl. She wrote that the principal used to inappropriately touch her, grab her waist and move his hands over her private parts. She alleged that the principal not only sexually harassed her but did the same to many other female students in the school. She said she did not want to hide the prinicipal's behaviour so she wrote it in her note.

During investigation, when police questioned staff and students, many of them confirmed the student's allegations. Many students alleged that on the day of the incident, while the student was sweeping the floor in Class 12, the principal groped her and inappropriately touched her. They said that the girl was terrified and had cried profusely. She had also told her classmates that the principal threatened to expel her from school if she told anyone about him, students told police.