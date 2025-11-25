Chhattisgarh School Principal Arrested After Class 9 Girl Dies By Suicide, Note Alleges Harassment
The allegations made in the student's suicide note were confirmed by many students whom Jashpur Police questioned during investigation.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Jashpur: Investigations into the death of a class 9 student in a private school in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district have revealed that she died by suicide after allegedly being molested and sexually harassed by the principal, said police on Tuesday.
The principal was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
The girl died in the study room of the school on Sunday.
"What am I going to do living in a world where girls are not respected?", is an except from a note left behind by the girl. She wrote that the principal used to inappropriately touch her, grab her waist and move his hands over her private parts. She alleged that the principal not only sexually harassed her but did the same to many other female students in the school. She said she did not want to hide the prinicipal's behaviour so she wrote it in her note.
During investigation, when police questioned staff and students, many of them confirmed the student's allegations. Many students alleged that on the day of the incident, while the student was sweeping the floor in Class 12, the principal groped her and inappropriately touched her. They said that the girl was terrified and had cried profusely. She had also told her classmates that the principal threatened to expel her from school if she told anyone about him, students told police.
"The student's note has been investigated. Many students are also being questioned to uncover the truth about the accused's past actions. The strictest possible action under the law will be taken in this case." Shashi Mohan Singh, SSP, Jashpur said.
Meanwhile, based on the student's note, Jashpur Police have intensified its investigation. A handwriting expert has been asked to examine the note. Also, her family is also being asked to confirm her handwriting, Singh said.
A case has been registered against the principal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested and sent on judicial custody.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read
1. Andhra Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Over US Visa Rejection
2. Delhi Schoolboy Suicide: Four Including Headmistress Suspended, Education Directorate Forms Panel To Probe Case
3. Class 9 Girl Student Dies By Suicide In School, Blames Principal For 'Inappropriate Touch'