Chhattisgarh School Headmistress Tortures Her Children, Brands Them With Hot Iron Rod; Arrested
The children narrated their horrific ordeal to the Child Welfare Committee and the latter lodged a police complaint.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Balod: A government primary school headmistress in Chhattisgarh's Balod district was arrested for allegedly torturing her children, branding them with hot iron rod, said police.
Police took action based on a complaint lodged by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after the children reported being tortured by their mother.
Sharing their horrific ordeal before the CWC, the children said, "Even a witch spares her household, but my mother turned out to be worse than that; she destroyed the very home where her own children lived." They showed burn marks, reportedly inflicted by their mother.
The Kotwali Police arrested the woman on Thursday. She was produced before court and sent to jail.
According to the children, their mother was involved in an illicit relationship with a man named Asrar Ahmed, alias Gudda. She would squander a large portion of her salary on his lavish lifestyle and household expenses, they said, complaining that they were mentally and physically tortured by their mother. When they resisted, they were branded with hot iron rod.
The children pleaded with officials not to grant her bail out of fear for their lives.
On Thursday morning, as the accused was getting ready for school, a Kotwali police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinay Sahu arrived at the house and arrested her.
"The Child Welfare Committee had lodged a case with the police under the Juvenile Act, following evidence of the use of abusive language, physical assault, and physical abuse against the children. Subsequently, the police formed a team, arrested the accused, and produced her in court, from where she was sent to jail," said DSP Vinay Sahu.
The woman's alleged affair came to light a few days ago after her husband caught her red-handed with her lover at a resort in Balod. The woman abandoned her family and began living with her lover in a rented house in Parras. Soon after this, the children reported to the CWC officers about their mother's alleged torture.
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