ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh School Headmistress Tortures Her Children, Brands Them With Hot Iron Rod; Arrested

The Kotwali police have arrested the woman ( ETV Bharat )

Balod: A government primary school headmistress in Chhattisgarh's Balod district was arrested for allegedly torturing her children, branding them with hot iron rod, said police.

Police took action based on a complaint lodged by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after the children reported being tortured by their mother.

Sharing their horrific ordeal before the CWC, the children said, "Even a witch spares her household, but my mother turned out to be worse than that; she destroyed the very home where her own children lived." They showed burn marks, reportedly inflicted by their mother. The Kotwali Police arrested the woman on Thursday. She was produced before court and sent to jail. According to the children, their mother was involved in an illicit relationship with a man named Asrar Ahmed, alias Gudda. She would squander a large portion of her salary on his lavish lifestyle and household expenses, they said, complaining that they were mentally and physically tortured by their mother. When they resisted, they were branded with hot iron rod.