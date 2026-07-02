ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Sakti Police Nab Nine In Contract Killing Of Purnima Chauhan

Sakti: Nine persons, including a couple, have been arrested in the much-talked-about Purnima Chauhan murder case in the Sakti district of Chhattisgarh. Police investigations have revealed that the murder was a case of contract killing, and the reason for it was the victim’s love affair with one of the accused, Murlishanker Chauhan.

Murlishanker and his wife Champa had hired contract killers to kill Purnima alias Poonam on June 26 at her home in Jongra village. Two masked men had arrived at Purnima’s house on a motorcycle that was without a number plate. One of them had asked about the victim’s whereabouts, and when she appeared, the accused fired three bullets at her that hit her head and other body parts. They fled after shooting her.

"The person who was shot was injured. The Dial 112 (Quick Response) team arrived at the scene and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Praful Thakur.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to solve the case. The team questioned the deceased's family members and other suspects, analysed mobile tower dumps, call detail records and the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from various locations.

The investigation revealed that Purnima had a love affair with Muralishankar of Dellari in Raigarh district. The two worked together promoting and selling Ayurvedic medicines. Muralishankar’s wife, Champa, was aware of their relationship, and this had led to several tiffs between the couple.

The Police said that gradually Murlishankar distanced himself from Purnima, but the latter continued to pressurise him to marry her. Frustrated by this, Murlishankar and Champa hatched a plot to eliminate Purnima.

"Champa is the main conspirator. She went to the deceased's home and threatened her," said Praful.