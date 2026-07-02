Chhattisgarh: Sakti Police Nab Nine In Contract Killing Of Purnima Chauhan
A couple had conspired to get Purnima eliminated as she was pressuring her former lover for marriage.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Sakti: Nine persons, including a couple, have been arrested in the much-talked-about Purnima Chauhan murder case in the Sakti district of Chhattisgarh. Police investigations have revealed that the murder was a case of contract killing, and the reason for it was the victim’s love affair with one of the accused, Murlishanker Chauhan.
Murlishanker and his wife Champa had hired contract killers to kill Purnima alias Poonam on June 26 at her home in Jongra village. Two masked men had arrived at Purnima’s house on a motorcycle that was without a number plate. One of them had asked about the victim’s whereabouts, and when she appeared, the accused fired three bullets at her that hit her head and other body parts. They fled after shooting her.
"The person who was shot was injured. The Dial 112 (Quick Response) team arrived at the scene and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Praful Thakur.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to solve the case. The team questioned the deceased's family members and other suspects, analysed mobile tower dumps, call detail records and the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from various locations.
The investigation revealed that Purnima had a love affair with Muralishankar of Dellari in Raigarh district. The two worked together promoting and selling Ayurvedic medicines. Muralishankar’s wife, Champa, was aware of their relationship, and this had led to several tiffs between the couple.
The Police said that gradually Murlishankar distanced himself from Purnima, but the latter continued to pressurise him to marry her. Frustrated by this, Murlishankar and Champa hatched a plot to eliminate Purnima.
"Champa is the main conspirator. She went to the deceased's home and threatened her," said Praful.
The SP said that the couple contacted Rajendra Mahant of Banjari, an accused in a shootout in Jharkhand. Rajendra agreed to eliminate the victim for Rs 4 lakh. He was out on bail. Rajendra had a gun and allegedly plotted the murder with his friend Gaurishankar Sidar, Sunil Mahant, Rakesh Mahant, Vedprakash Mahant alias Sonu, Sumit Gabel, and Chandrashekhar Mahant. They decided to divide the contract money among themselves after the killing.
Praful disclosed, "Champa withdrew the money from her Post Office account and gave the shooters an advance of Rs 2 lakh. It was agreed that the remaining amount would be paid after the murder."
The SP further stated Rajendra Mahant's location was traced to Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, while that of Gaurishankar and Sunil to Pune in Maharashtra. Special Police teams were sent to nab them, and during interrogation, they revealed the entire conspiracy behind the murder.
The Police informed that according to the plan, Sunil and Gaurishankar had arrived in Jongra on a motorcycle. Gaurishankar allegedly entered the house and fired three shots at Purnima. They fled on a motorcycle provided by Sumit. Rakesh helped them escape to other states. Later, Rajendra, Vedprakash and Chandrashekhar collected the contract killing money from Champa and divided it among themselves.
The Police have recovered the pistol used in the murder along with four live cartridges, two motorcycles, seven mobile phones, a bank passbook and Rs 71,500 in cash. Three empty pistol shells were also collected from the scene of the crime.
"A scooter was also used but it has not been recovered yet. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Further investigations are on. This is a major success for the Sakti Police as all the nine accused have been arrested within four days," said Praful.