ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Ropeway Accident: Another Injured Dies During Treatment, Toll Now Two

Mahasamund: A 47-year-old man, critically wounded in the March 22 ropeway accident in a hilltop temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday, taking the death toll to two.

The accident occurred after the ropeway trolley crashed while descending from Khallari Mata Temple in Mahasamund on Sunday morning.

It was learnt that a group of devotees from Rajatalab, Raipur had gone to offer prayers at the temple and were returning when the ropeway cable suddenly snapped, causing the trolley to plunge into a gorge. Simultaneously, a second trolley crashed into the station platform. A woman was killed and 16 others were injured.

Ayushi Dhavare (28), a teacher of Patan Atmanand School, died on the spot. Among the 16 injured included Ayushi's husband Rishabh Dhavare (29) and daughter Chhayansh Dhavare (16), Govind Swami (47), his wife Namita Swami (45) and daughter Anshumita Swami (10), and Mansi Godariya (12). The injured were taken to a private hospital in Raipur for treatment, police said.