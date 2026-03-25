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Chhattisgarh Ropeway Accident: Another Injured Dies During Treatment, Toll Now Two

The district administration has set up a three-member team to investigate into the March 22 ropeway accident in Mahasamund.

Chhattisgarh Ropeway Accident: Another Injured Dies During Treatment, Toll Now Two
Ropeway trolley crashed at hilltop temple (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 25, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Mahasamund: A 47-year-old man, critically wounded in the March 22 ropeway accident in a hilltop temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday, taking the death toll to two.

The accident occurred after the ropeway trolley crashed while descending from Khallari Mata Temple in Mahasamund on Sunday morning.

It was learnt that a group of devotees from Rajatalab, Raipur had gone to offer prayers at the temple and were returning when the ropeway cable suddenly snapped, causing the trolley to plunge into a gorge. Simultaneously, a second trolley crashed into the station platform. A woman was killed and 16 others were injured.

Ayushi Dhavare (28), a teacher of Patan Atmanand School, died on the spot. Among the 16 injured included Ayushi's husband Rishabh Dhavare (29) and daughter Chhayansh Dhavare (16), Govind Swami (47), his wife Namita Swami (45) and daughter Anshumita Swami (10), and Mansi Godariya (12). The injured were taken to a private hospital in Raipur for treatment, police said.

However, Govind Swami, who was on a ventilator passed away on Tuesday night. Govind Swami's wife, Namita, and his daughter, Anshumita, are in critical condition.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the injured and an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Expressing his deepest condolences, the CM said that the state government stands firmly by them in this hour of grief and is ready to provide every possible assistance. He further said that a detailed investigation into the incident is underway, and strict action will be taken against those guilty.

Meanwhile, the district administration has constituted a three-member team, comprising the Bagbahara SDM and officials from PWD and SDO, to investigate this incident. Also, the state Congress committee has formed a six-member team to conduct an investigation at its own level.

Also Read

  1. Woman Killed, 16 Injured As Ropeway Trolley Crashes In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund
  2. Newly Constructed Ropeway Collapses During Trial Run In Bihar, No Injuries Reported

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH ROPEWAY ACCIDENT
ROPEWAY ACCIDENT
ROPEWAY TROLLEY CRASHED
ROPEWAY ACCIDENT IN MAHASAMUND

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