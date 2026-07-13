ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Road Tragedies: 17-Year-Old And Motorcyclist Killed In Separate Crashes In Bilaspur

Bilaspur: Two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur claimed two lives on Sunday, including of a 17-year-old boy, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The teenager died after a speeding car rammed into his scooter before crashing into a school minibus, while in a separate incident, a Hyva truck collided with two motorcycles, killing one rider.

Police have launched investigations into both accidents.

17-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Hits Scooter, Crashes Into School Bus

A 17-year-old boy died after a speeding car hit his scooter before crashing into a school minibus on Smart Road in Bilaspur city.

The accident occurred outside Sanjeevani Hospital, where a speeding car allegedly collided head-on with a scooter. The impact threw the teenager onto the road before the car lost control and rammed into a school minibus, damaging its front end.

The victim was identified as Rudra Pratap Sharma (17), a resident of Abhishek Nagar, Mangla. He was initially taken to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) and later referred to Apollo Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, capturing the sequence of events leading to the fatal crash.