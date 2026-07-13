Chhattisgarh Road Tragedies: 17-Year-Old And Motorcyclist Killed In Separate Crashes In Bilaspur
Two fatal road accidents in Bilaspur claimed a teenager and a motorcyclist, leaving two others critically injured and under treatment.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Bilaspur: Two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur claimed two lives on Sunday, including of a 17-year-old boy, while two others sustained serious injuries.
The teenager died after a speeding car rammed into his scooter before crashing into a school minibus, while in a separate incident, a Hyva truck collided with two motorcycles, killing one rider.
Police have launched investigations into both accidents.
17-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Hits Scooter, Crashes Into School Bus
A 17-year-old boy died after a speeding car hit his scooter before crashing into a school minibus on Smart Road in Bilaspur city.
The accident occurred outside Sanjeevani Hospital, where a speeding car allegedly collided head-on with a scooter. The impact threw the teenager onto the road before the car lost control and rammed into a school minibus, damaging its front end.
The victim was identified as Rudra Pratap Sharma (17), a resident of Abhishek Nagar, Mangla. He was initially taken to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) and later referred to Apollo Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, capturing the sequence of events leading to the fatal crash.
Police said the driver and other occupants of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the accident. The car has been seized, and a search has been launched to trace the absconding driver. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Hyva Truck Hits Two Motorcycles, One Killed
In another accident, a man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a Hyva truck collided with two motorcycles near Navodaya Vidyalaya under the Malhar outpost area on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the accident occurred around 12 pm near a CCR company, where a Hyva truck struck two motorcycles. The impact of the collision threw the riders onto the road, leaving all three with severe injuries.
The injured were identified as Shailu Miri, a resident of Mudhipar in Bilha; Santosh Bhaina, of Budhikhar and Dhananjay Dahre, also from Mudhipar. Local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
Doctors declared Shailu Miri dead during treatment, while Santosh Bhaina and Dhananjay Dahre continue to undergo treatment for critical injuries.
Police have seized the Hyva truck and taken its driver into custody. Further investigation into the accident is underway.
Also Read: