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Chhattisgarh Revenue Officials On Strike Protesting Assault On Executive Magistrate

The Junior Administrative Service Association said that if swift action is not taken, it will adversely affect the morale of government officials across the state.

Revenue officials have demanded that the government and the administration immediately arrest the culprits.
Revenue officials have demanded that the government and the administration immediately arrest the culprits. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 1, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Raipur: Angered by the administration's failure to arrest the main accused in the assault of an executive magistrate posted at the Rajapur sub-tehsil in Mainpat under Sarguja, the Chhattisgarh Junior Administrative Service Association has announced a statewide "pen-down, work-stop" strike and mass leave from Monday.

According to the association, Tushar Manik was discharging his judicial and revenue duties on May 27, when he faced physical assault and obstruction of official work. "This is not merely an attack on a single officer, but a direct assault on the dignity of the revenue administration and the judicial system," the association said.

They have demanded that the government and the administration immediately arrest the culprits. However, the delay in getting the main accused behind bars has led to deep resentment among the officials. The association argued that if swift action is not taken even in such a grave incident, it will adversely affect the morale of officials across the state and could foster an atmosphere of fear and pressure among officials who strive to perform their duties fairly and lawfully.

Various employee organisations have openly extended their support. The Chhattisgarh State-Level Hostel Superintendents' Association has condemned the incident and demanded that the safety and dignity of officials and employees be ensured. Similarly, the Revenue Patwari Association has also backed the agitation, demanding swift arrest of the culprits and strict punitive action against them.

The notification issued by the Junior Administrative Service Association.
The notification issued by the Junior Administrative Service Association. (ETV Bharat)

The association asserts that the widespread support proves that this is not merely a matter concerning a single officer but has evolved into an issue inextricably linked to the entire administrative system, lawful operational procedures, and the dignity of government services.

"In accordance with the decision taken by all district executive committees of the Association, all Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, and executive magistrates across the state will observe an indefinite 'pen-down' 'work-stoppage,' and mass leave starting June 1. This agitation will continue until the accused persons in the case are arrested," it said.

They warned that if timely action is not taken, revenue, judicial, and administrative operations across the state will be disrupted, and the sole responsibility will rest with the government and administration.

Numerous revenue and administrative work,s including land mutation, partition, demarcation, revenue court hearings, and the issuance of various certificates, are likely to be adversely affected by the agitation, leading to significant citizen inconvenience.

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TAGGED:

JUNIOR ADMIN SERVICE ASSOCIATION
ASSULT ON GOVT OFFICIALS
OBSTRUCTION OF OFFICIAL WORK
PEN DOWN STRIKE
CHHATTISGARH REVENUE OFFICIALS

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