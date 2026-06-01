ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Revenue Officials On Strike Protesting Assault On Executive Magistrate

Raipur: Angered by the administration's failure to arrest the main accused in the assault of an executive magistrate posted at the Rajapur sub-tehsil in Mainpat under Sarguja, the Chhattisgarh Junior Administrative Service Association has announced a statewide "pen-down, work-stop" strike and mass leave from Monday.

According to the association, Tushar Manik was discharging his judicial and revenue duties on May 27, when he faced physical assault and obstruction of official work. "This is not merely an attack on a single officer, but a direct assault on the dignity of the revenue administration and the judicial system," the association said.

They have demanded that the government and the administration immediately arrest the culprits. However, the delay in getting the main accused behind bars has led to deep resentment among the officials. The association argued that if swift action is not taken even in such a grave incident, it will adversely affect the morale of officials across the state and could foster an atmosphere of fear and pressure among officials who strive to perform their duties fairly and lawfully.

Various employee organisations have openly extended their support. The Chhattisgarh State-Level Hostel Superintendents' Association has condemned the incident and demanded that the safety and dignity of officials and employees be ensured. Similarly, the Revenue Patwari Association has also backed the agitation, demanding swift arrest of the culprits and strict punitive action against them.